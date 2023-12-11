AirPods 3 land under the tree at $140, Samsung Thunderbolt 4 5K monitor $600 off, Anker gear, more

A discount down to $140 means you can wrap up AirPods 3 under the tree for less ahead of the holidays. It comes joined by a new all-time low on Samsung’s 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Monitor with Thunderbolt 4 at $600 off, as well as Anker’s recent Prime 240W USB-C charging station at $130. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

AirPods 3 deliver Spatial Audio and Hey Siri

Another chance to put Apple’s latest AirPods 3 under the tree for less has arrived. Thanks to a discount at Amazon, the company’s latest standard earbuds are now selling for $140. This marks down the Lightning case version from its usual $169 price tag and matches the second-best price to date for one of the first times. It’s right at the Black Friday price we saw last month and comes within $1 of the Amazon all-time low set back in July. Go learn more over at 9to5Mac, and then head below for a full breakdown of what to expect.

Apple’s latest entry-level earbuds originally launched back in October 2021 and then were refreshed with a new wired-only charging case last fall that takes much of the same page out of the pro version’s playbook as before. While you’re ditching the silicone eartips, AirPods 3 arrive with much of the same Spatial Audio support, as well as added water resistance for tagging along on runs or workouts. Circling back to the charging case, there’s no MagSafe charging on this model, with only a Lightning port on the bottom to refuel when you’ve worked through the 30 hours of listening time.

Samsung’s 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Monitor with Thunderbolt 4 now $600 off

A new all-time low on the Samsung 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Monitor has arrived. After seeing a few discounts throughout the fall and early holiday shopping season so far, an even more enticing offer is live now, courtesy of Best Buy and Samsung, that lands at $999.99 shipped. This is $600 off the usual $1,600 going rate and marks the best discount ever. This is really only the third chance to save since debuting earlier in the year, and it beats our previous Black Friday mention by an extra $250. Get a closer look in our launch coverage over at 9to5Mac.

If you’re looking for an alternative to Apple’s Studio Display, this is it. Samsung’s new ViewFinity S9 monitor steals the spotlight as one of the first 5K Thunderbolt 4 on the market. The iMac-like design is going to fit in perfectly with the rest of your Apple setup and arrives with some smart features baked in, like onboard AirPlay and direct access to streaming services. There’s also the 5K panel with 99% DCI-P3 support and a built-in color calibration engine, as well as a 4K webcam and more.

Anker’s recent Prime 240W USB-C charging station hits $130

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its new Prime 240W USB-C Charging Station for its best price yet. The recent debut is now dropping lower than ever, landing at $129.99 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $200, today’s offer lands with $70 in savings attached as one of the first chances to save so far. It’s the second-best price to date, within $20 of our previous mention. This is one of my personal favorite chargers on the market, and our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review takes a closer look at why.

Anker’s new 240W Power Station launched earlier this fall as one of its most capable chargers to date. That total 240W of juice can be leveraged across four different devices, thanks to a trio of USB-C slots and a USB-A port for good measure. Anker’s own in-house charging tech, like its ActiveShield 2.0 monitoring, adds a little peace of mind, preventing overheating when maxing out its capacity, and it comes joined by ports that can automatically handle charging plugged-in devices at their maximum rate.

Twelve South takes 20% off for 9to5 readers

Twelve South is kicking off the holiday savings today to close out the work week, offering an exclusive 20% in savings for 9to5 readers. Right now, when you apply code 9TO5MAC at checkout, you’ll be able to take 20% off almost everything it sells. On top of some of the best prices of the season on most of its popular Apple releases, there’s quite a few new all-time lows and first-ever discounts. One such is on the Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe at $119.99 shipped. It’s $30 off the usual $150 price tag for the first and only time, making one of our favorite MagSafe mounts an even better buy. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Twelve South’s new HiRise 3 Deluxe bakes all you need to know right into its name. This is the company’s latest 3-in-1 charger, featuring the ability to refuel your iPhone 15, Apple Watch, and AirPods from a single design. It’s also far more premium than previous releases from the company, employing some more deluxe materials like leather alongside an elegant design.

The reason why it’s so popular though is the tech that Twelve South has baked in. The HiRise 3 Deluxe notably features a 15W MagSafe charger built into the stand. Below it is an Apple Watch fast charger, which is another must-have if you ask me these days. And where things get real interesting is a full 10W Qi pad to round out those 3-in-1 capabilities.

Sonos holiday sale starts from $119

Sonos is back with one last chance to save on its popular lineup of smart home speakers and home theater upgrades. Whether you’ve been eyeing that Sonos Arc soundbar or want to see what all the fuss about its new Era 100 speaker is all about, the savings are offering the best prices of the year across just about everything the company sells. Shipping is free across the board, and many of the savings are even matched over at other retailers like Crutchfield.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Hands-on: Sony Inzone Buds are my new favorite wireless gaming earbuds

$400 direct-drive bundle for Xbox: Moza R3 unbox, setup, and first impressions [Video]

Review: Glorious Model I 2 Wireless gives ultralight, customizable 9-button design [Video]