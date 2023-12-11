Samsung Display ramps up preparation for foldable iPhone and iPad orders

Samsung Display, one of Apple’s largest supplier, is reshuffling its business teams in preparation for foldable iPhones and iPads. According to a report from The Elec, Samsung Display recently “carried out an organizational reorganization that focuses on its capabilities to respond to Apple foldable.”

The report explains that Samsung Display is “currently ahead of its competitors” when it comes to OLED displays for smartphones, including its relationship with Apple. The company, however, is looking for a “new growth engine” and believes that foldables will be exactly that.

Essentially, Samsung Display wants to take what it’s learned from manufacturing foldable displays for Samsung devices and prepare for future orders from Apple for the iPhone and iPad.

According to today’s report, Samsung Display and LG Display are both working on a 20.25-inch foldable display for a future Apple product. With this reshuffle, Samsung Display hopes to “prevent competitors,” like LG Display, from winning any of Apple’s foldable business.

But even as Samsung Display prepares its operations for a foldable iPhone or iPad, we’re still at least two years away from Apple actually entering the foldable market. Display analyst Ross Young has predicted that Apple won’t launch a foldable of any sort until 2025 at the earliest. Young has also reported that Apple has kicked the tires on developing a 20.5-inch foldable notebook, similar to what today’s report from The Elec mentions.

