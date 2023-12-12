Apple releases developer beta firmware for AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max

Following the launch of iOS 17.3 developer beta, Apple has seeded new builds of developer beta firmware for the AirPods line as well.

These are the current developer beta firmware builds for each product:

Apple is likely testing future bug fixes and performance improvements with these developer beta firmware updates. With Vision Pro just around the corner, it’s possible these pre-release firmware versions will enhance compatibility with Apple’s first spatial computer.

In the meantime, you can learn more about the beta firmware update process for AirPods here.

