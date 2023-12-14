14-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro $250 off, official iPhone 15 cases from $23, more

A new all-time low is taking $250 off Apple’s 14-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro, even managing to beat out the Black Friday pricing. It comes joined by a collection of official iPhone 15 series silicone cases from $23 each, alongside Belkin’s BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 MagSafe charger at $70. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $250 on Apple’s new 14-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro

Amazon is now offering the 14-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro for $1,799 shipped. This is $200 off the usual $1,999 price tag and marks a return to the Amazon all-time low. It’s one of the first chances to save that we’ve seen since it launched back at the beginning of November and matches our previous mention from Black Friday. If you’re a Best Buy shopper who subscribes to one of the retailer’s paid membership programs, you can take an extra $50 off and drop it down to $1,749. This is a new all-time low. We also just took a hands-on look at how the new Space Black package from Apple stacks up.

Apple’s new M3 Pro MacBook Pro comes centered around a refreshed 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display that comes backed by the same ProMotion 120Hz refresh rates as before, just with an increased 1,600 nits of brightness. There’s still the same form-factor as before, just in a new Space Black colorway that houses Thunderbolt ports, an 8K HDMI output, SD card slot, and MagSafe charger. Then there’s the new M3 Pro chip, which marks the company’s first 3nm chip so far. It has an 11-core CPU at the base, and comes backed by a 14-core GPU with its companion 16-core Neural Engine, all of which combines to offer Apple’s best performance yet from a mobile chip.

Save on Apple’s official iPhone 15 series silicone cases

Amazon is now marking down a collection of the latest iPhone 15 series silicone MagSafe cases. There are tons of different colors available across all four styles for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, 15 Pro, 15 Plus, and the standard iPhone 15. Each one is falling to the best prices we have ever seen, with the covers for the smaller two handsets seeing even deeper discounts starting from $23.60. Each cover is down from the usual $49 going rate and saves you up to 54%.

Apple’s official silicone cases are easily the company’s best first-party covers these days, delivering the same premium look and feel we’ve come to expect over the years. The savings today apply to the Winter Blue colorway across every device in the lineup, as well as tons of other styles – each one delivering the expected soft-touch and grippy finish. You’ll also find built-in magnets for taking full advantage of MagSafe charging, to go alongside a raised lip around the front and camera module for keeping your device scratch-free.

Belkin’s BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 charger is $70

Amazon is now offering the Belkin BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 MagSafe Pad for $70. This is $10 off the usual $80 going rate and one of the first chances to save since launching earlier this summer. Today’s offer comes within $7 of the Amazon all-time low from over a month ago and is the best since. Belkin’s recent 2-in-1 MagSafe charger is a bit more streamlined of an addition to your nightstand, featuring a flat design that lets you top off an iPhone 15 right next to AirPods Pro 2. There’s full 15W MagSafe on the left pad, and then a 5W Qi charger on the right hand side. Our launch coverage fully breaks it down, too.

