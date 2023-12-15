12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro hits $1,049, iPad mini 6 $109 off, Satechi holiday sale, more

This Friday’s best Apple deals is all about iPads. Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro headlines the savings as it hits $1,049 – the second-best price we’ve seen. It comes joined by an entry into the opposite end of the spectrum with Apple’s compact iPad mini 6 256GB at $109 off, while a final Satechi holiday sale makes it more affordable to shop for last-minute gifts at 30% off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro hits $1,049

Best Buy is now offering Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro 256GB Wi-Fi for $1,049 shipped if you’re a my Best Buy member. Normally fetching $1,199, today’s offer amounts to $150 in savings and marks the second-best price to date. It’s within $50 of the all-time low from far earlier in the fall, and an extra $50 below our Black Friday mention from last month. We break down what to expect over at 9to5Mac in our feature on Apple’s latest iPad Pro, and then offer plenty of insight below on just what today’s discount gets you.

Apple’s latest flagship iPadOS experience comes powered by the new M2 chip and backed by an 8-core CPU with 10-core GPU. The latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro delivers all of the high-end features we’ve come to expect from the form-factor, with a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display being complemented by ProMotion for smooth scrolling, True Tone for adjusting the tint to your surroundings, and P3 wide color support so all of your content looks as accurate as it should. Taking full advantage of the M2 chip is a Thunderbolt port, as well as Apple Pencil 2 connectivity and support for the new hover feature.

Apple’s compact iPad mini 6 256GB now $109 off

Amazon is now offering the second-best price yet on the latest iPad Mini 6. Right now, the Wi-Fi 256GB model drops to $539.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. This is $109 off the usual $649 price tag and comes within $10 of the all-time low. It’s the first discount this low in a few months and beats our previous mention by an extra $9. I’ve been a huge fan of the form-factor myself since picking one up, though you don’t have to take just my word for it. Our hands-on review notes just how perfect its size is without sacrificing on performance, as well.

Apple’s latest compact iPadOS experience arrives as the latest iPad mini 6. It may be the smallest one in the lineup, but still delivers many of the signature features you’d expect like an edge-to-edge 8.3-inch Retina display and Apple Pencil 2 support. Throw in the A15 Bionic chip and Touch ID in the power button to complete the package.

Satechi holiday sale offers last-minute gifts at 30% off

Satechi is helping you get all of those last-minute tech gifts taken care of with one more holiday sale. This time around, the savings apply to a more limited batch of releases instead of just marking down prices on everything, with 30% in savings applying to all the items on this landing page. You’ll need to apply the very fitting code HOLIDAY at checkout in order to lock-in the savings.

Our favorite Satechi chargers on sale

Discounted Mac hubs and docking stations

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Hands-on: Sony Inzone Buds are my new favorite wireless gaming earbuds

$400 direct-drive bundle for Xbox: Moza R3 unbox, setup, and first impressions [Video]

Review: Glorious Model I 2 Wireless gives ultralight, customizable 9-button design [Video]