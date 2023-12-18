AirTags start at $20 each, Apple Watch Series 9 now $70 off, Beats Studio Buds hit $80, more

Bring a little extra peace of mind to your holiday travel with Apple’s AirTags starting at $24 or each, or as little as $20 when you buy a 4-pack. The savings continue over to Apple Watch Series 9, which are still in stock at $70 off before Apple has to halt selling them later in the week. Plus, the best price ever is live on Beats Studio Buds, which come in five different colors at $80. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Amazon is now offering one of Apple’s AirTags for $24 for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is down from the usual $29 going rate and marking the second-best price we’ve seen this year. It’s within $1 of the all-time low set back on Black Friday, and the lowest price this season otherwise. We just recently explored how it’s a must-have for travel in a recent feature, and with the holidays just days away you can add a little extra peace of mind to the chaos that is getting home for Christmas.

A slightly better value, right now you can bring four of Apple’s item finders to your luggage, keys, and other gear for less. The AirTag 4-pack sells for $79 on Amazon, down from its usual $99 going rate. This notably drops the price of each individual tracker down to around $20 each – meaning if you were going to buy more than a couple of the single packs above, it’s a better idea to just go with the bundle. This is $1 under our previous mention from last month, too.

Whether you’re looking to bring some peace of mind on your next vacation or just want to have all of Apple’s item finding prowess at the ready for your everyday carry, AirTags provide one of the best tracker experiences out there. Everything comes backed by the company’s U1 chip, which enables a unique precision finding experience backed by an augmented reality interface.

Save $70 on Apple Watch Series 9 before stock runs out

This morning we were able to report on the news that Apple will be halting sales of Apple Watch Series 9 wearables later this week, and for anyone looking to scoop one up beforehand we’re tracking some deals via both Amazon and Best Buy. Apple’s latest wearable is now dropping down to $359 shipped for the GPS 45mm style. It normally sells for $429, and is now seeing a $70 discount to its second-best price yet. The 41mm GPS is also on sale for $329, down from its usual $399 going rate. Best Buy is also getting in on the savings with a different mix of styles for both the 45mm and 41mm wearables. Go check out our coverage on what’s new this time around.

While Amazon, Best Buy, and other retailers will still be able to technically sell Apple Watch Series 9 past the Thursday cut off date, they will all only have the units available that are already on-hand. Part of the deal with the ban is that Apple can’t sell the smartwatches to anyone – even other retailers – and as we wait for a resolution to the infringement case, any stock that dries up will be the last available until a final agreement is worked out.

Now centered around the new S9 chip, Apple Watch Series 9 arrives with much of the same build as previous models – just with some enhancements. It’ll still provide the same fitness tracking experience as before, but now packs a 3,000-nit screen that can turn all the way down to 1-nit. There’s newfound pinch detection for one-handed interactions with your wearable that just rolled out earlier in the week, as well as a build that is the first carbon neutral release from Apple.

Beats Studio Buds come in five different colors at new $80 low

Amazon is now offering the Beats Studio Buds true wireless earbuds for $80. Today’s discount arrives in five different colors from the usual $150 price tag in order to land at a new all-time low. The $70 discount undercuts the discounts we’ve seen lately down to $90, which was the price available all of Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and even back before during the fall Prime Day festivities. It has never hit $80 before and is now the best price ever. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Despite just seeing the slick new Studio Buds+ hit the scene, Beats Studio Buds arrive as some of the brand’s latest workout companions, delivering a true wireless form-factor that’s ideal for tagging along on workouts as well as your typical daily wear, with active noise cancellation joining the feature set on top of a transparency mode. Other notable inclusions like Hey Siri support, a compact charging case with USB-C that brings battery life up to 24 hours, and IPX4 water-resistance complete the package.

