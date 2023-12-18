Whether you’re a professional like an electrician, HVAC technician, building inspector, or engineer or want a way to take better care of your home, farm, or business, a thermal camera is a valuable tool. With a compact design and ultra-high resolution, the TOPDON TC002 Thermal Camera for iPhone and iPad is a powerful device at an affordable price. Keep reading for all the details and a limited-time $70 discount.

While traditional thermal cameras have been larger standalone and often expensive devices, the TOPDON TC002 Thermal Camera leverages the high-quality screen and battery of your existing iPhone or iPad via the Lightning Port or iPhone 15 and newer iPads with an included Lightning to USB-C adapter.

Even though the TC002 features a super compact and portable design (just 1.1 oz and 2.8 x 1.65 x 0.55 inch), it features an ultra-high 256×192 resolution. That spec is found on standalone thermal imaging devices costing hundreds more. The ultra-high res delivers excellent accuracy and clarity so you can easily read your targets.

There are so many use cases where a thermal camera is the perfect tool including air and water leakage detection, electrical and HVAC inspections, automotive inspections, veterinary work, protecting livestock and crops, beekeeping, and much more.

The TC002 features a huge temperature testing range of -4°F to +1022°F. That means it can deliver accurate readings in any climate, even winter.

TOPDON has designed this thermal camera with both advanced capabilities and user-friendliness. You’ve got image rotation, 11 different palettes to customize your setup, Picture-in-Picture mode, and even the ability to view temperature changes with a waveform graph.

The TOPDON TC002 works from 16.4 feet (5m) away so you can accurately take temperature readings while keeping a safe distance.

TOPDON TC002 Thermal Camera for iPhone and iPad specs

Here are the full technical specs:

Spectral Range: 8~14 µm

﻿﻿Resolution: 256×192 Pixels

﻿﻿Pixel Size: 12 um

﻿﻿NETD: <40mK @25°C

﻿﻿Frame Rate: 25Hz

﻿﻿Object Temperature Range: -20~150°C (-4~302°F), 150°C~550°C (302~1022°F)

Accuracy: Temperature Accuracy: ‡3.6°F(2°C)

Temperature Resolution: down to 0.1°C (0.1°F)

4-7 hours of use with iPhone for iPad

Weight: 1.1 oz (30g)

Dimension: 2.80 x 1.65 x 0.55 inch (71 x 42 x 14mm)

Cable Length: 19.7 inches (50cm)

Compatible with iPhones and iPads with Lightning port or USB-C (Lightning to USB-C adapter cable included)

What’s in the box?

As mentioned above, the TOPDON TC002 also includes a Lightning to USB-C adapter cable for compatibility with iPhone 15 and newer iPads.

Get $70 off the TOPDON TC002 Thermal Camera for iPhone and iPad

The TOPDON TC002 packs impressive, advanced thermal imaging capabilities with a user-friendly experience that’s fit for everyone from tinkerers and homeowners up to demanding professionals.

Normally priced at $299, you can get the TOPDON TC002 Thermal Camera for iPhone and iPad at a limited-time price of just $229.