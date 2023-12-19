Apple permanently closing Apple Royal Hawaiian retail store next month after 15 years

Apple has announced that its Apple Royal Hawaiian retail store in Honolulu, Hawaii will permanently close in January. The store first opened In September 2008 and is one of three locations located in Honolulu.

The move was first reported by local news outlet Island News last month (via Michael Steeber at Tabletops). The store will close for good on January 20, 2024.

Apple said that it “regularly evaluates its retail footprint to ensure it is in the best possible position to provide support for its customers.” The 57 full-time and part-time employees at Apple Royal Hawaiian will be offered jobs at the company’s two other Honolulu locations: Apple Kahala and Apple Ala Moana.

As Steeber points out in his excellent newsletter, Apple Royal Hawaiian features a unique layout:

Royal Hawaiian was Apple’s third store in Hawaii and easily the most unique, with an outdoor, dark stone facade (perhaps of volcanic rock) and an unusual island in the center of the store lined with counters and graphic panels.

You can check out a pair of YouTube videos showcasing Apple Royal Hawaiian’s layout below.

