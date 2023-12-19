 Skip to main content

Apple permanently closing Apple Royal Hawaiian retail store next month after 15 years

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Dec 19 2023 - 10:19 am PT
4 Comments

Apple has announced that its Apple Royal Hawaiian retail store in Honolulu, Hawaii will permanently close in January. The store first opened In September 2008 and is one of three locations located in Honolulu.

The move was first reported by local news outlet Island News last month (via Michael Steeber at Tabletops). The store will close for good on January 20, 2024.

Apple said that it “regularly evaluates its retail footprint to ensure it is in the best possible position to provide support for its customers.” The 57 full-time and part-time employees at Apple Royal Hawaiian will be offered jobs at the company’s two other Honolulu locations: Apple Kahala and Apple Ala Moana.

As Steeber points out in his excellent newsletter, Apple Royal Hawaiian features a unique layout:

Royal Hawaiian was Apple’s third store in Hawaii and easily the most unique, with an outdoor, dark stone facade (perhaps of volcanic rock) and an unusual island in the center of the store lined with counters and graphic panels.

You can check out a pair of YouTube videos showcasing Apple Royal Hawaiian’s layout below.

Thanks,

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple Retail

Apple Retail

Apple operates more than 500 retail stores acros…

Author

Avatar for Chance Miller Chance Miller

Chance is an editor for the entire 9to5 network and covers the latest Apple news for 9to5Mac.

Tips, questions, typos to chance@9to5mac.com