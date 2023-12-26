Apple Arcade says you should play these 30 ‘Essential’ games

To close out the year, Apple Arcade is highlighting a collection of “Essential” titles available on the platform. Across five categories, for kids to adults, solo to multiplayer, and more – here are the 30 games Apple thinks you should play.

After launching four new titles and over 50 updates between November and December, Apple Arcade has taken a break from new releases until 2024.

But highlighting some of the most popular titles on the platform, Apple Arcade shared its top picks in an App Store Story called “Play the Essentials!”

“Looking for something relaxing, challenging, or perfect to play with friends and family? No matter what you’re in the mood for, you’ll find something great on Apple Arcade.”

Here’s the full list of games Apple thinks you should try:

Cozy

Family fun

Squad up

Take it easy

Challenge yourself

For a list of all the games available on Apple Arcade, check out our full guide:

Top image via Apple