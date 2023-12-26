Apple Arcade says you should play these 30 ‘Essential’ games

To close out the year, Apple Arcade is highlighting a collection of “Essential” titles available on the platform. Across five categories, for kids to adults, solo to multiplayer, and more – here are the 30 games Apple thinks you should play.
After launching four new titles and over 50 updates between November and December, Apple Arcade has taken a break from new releases until 2024.
But highlighting some of the most popular titles on the platform, Apple Arcade shared its top picks in an App Store Story called “Play the Essentials!”
“Looking for something relaxing, challenging, or perfect to play with friends and family? No matter what you’re in the mood for, you’ll find something great on Apple Arcade.”
Here’s the full list of games Apple thinks you should try:
Cozy
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- stitch.
- Wylde Flowers
- Japanese Rural Life Adventure
- Stardew Valley+
Family fun
- Sneaky Sasquatch
- Crayola Create and Play+
- LEGO DUPLO WORLD+
- My Talking Angela 2+
- Disney Coloring World+
- SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit
Squad up
- Bloons TD 6+
- NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition
- Crossy Road Castle
- Warped Kart Racers
- TMNT Splintered Fate
- LEGO Brawls
Take it easy
- Solitaire by MobilityWare+
- Snake.io+
- Temple Run: Puzzle Adventure
- Backgammon+
- Sudoku by MobilityWare+
- Simon’s Cat – Story Time
Challenge yourself
