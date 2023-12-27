Save $400 on 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro, official iPhone 15 clear cases $38, Nomad Apple Watch link band, more

As the end of the year savings roll in, we’re now tracking the best price yet on Apple’s 14-inch M2 MacBook Pro. If you’re not sold on the newer M3 releases, you can save $400 on the model from earlier in the year at $1,599. It comes joined by Apple’s official iPhone 15 series MagSafe clear cases at $38, as well as a rare chance to save on Nomad’s black stainless steel 45mm Apple Watch link band at $78. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $400 on Apple’s 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro

B&H is now offering Apple’s 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro for $1,599. Today’s offer is a particularly notable discount if you’re not sold on the newer M3 series and would rather score an even deeper price cut. It drops from the usual $1,999 price tag in order to save you $400 and match the all-time low for only the second time – the last time it had dropped to this price was back before Black Friday.

Apple’s now previous-generation MacBook Pro comes outfitted with the same form factors as before, centered around a 14-inch Liquid Retina display. From there, you’re looking at mostly under-the-hood improvements that come centered around one of the latest chips of Apple Silicon. The M2 Pro processor powers the experience to make this one of Apple’s most capable portable MacBooks yet.

There’s up to 18-hour battery life and Wi-Fi 6E support to go alongside a newer 8K HDMI output and three Thunderbolt 4 ports. There, of course, remains the SDXC slot on the side, as well as all of the other adjustments you can read about in our launch coverage that also takes a deeper dive into the performance of the new M2 Pro chip. Earlier this year, I just personally upgraded to the M2 Pro MacBook Pro from an M1 Pro model and have been surprised by how snappy the macOS experience is even compared to the previous-generation model.

Apple’s official iPhone 15 series MagSafe clear cases land at $38

Amazon is now offering all four of Apple’s official iPhone 15 series Clear Cases. These MagSafe covers now sell for $37.99 shipped each and drop from the usual $49 price tags in the process. That’s 22% off and matching our previous mention from back at the beginning of November. We have seen them go for a few cents less in the past, but that was over a month ago and something that has only happened once.

iPhone 15 Clear cases on sale:

Designed to show off the look of your handset while still adding some protection into the mix, Apple’s official cases blend a clear polycarbonate with the ability to fend off drops and other damage, as well as a raised lip around the front to keep your screen protected too. Alongside just protecting your device, these iPhone 15 cases let you take full advantage of MagSafe accessories with integrated magnets and all of the usual Apple quality to refresh the look of your device.

Nomad’s black stainless steel 45mm Apple Watch link band now $78

Best Buy is currently offering a discount on Nomad’s Metal Apple Watch Band. This black stainless steel design is one of our favorites at 9to5, and now you can bring it home with a rare discount attached. It drops down to $78 for 45/44/42mm wearables from the usual $120 price tag. This is the best we’ve seen in months, as well as being one of the only markdowns in 2023 – let alone over the past few years. By comparison, you’d pay over $400 for Apple’s official version, making today’s discount all the more notable as a more affordable alternative.

Nomad’s premium Apple Watch band classes up your wearable with a slick stainless steel design. On top of being much more affordable than Apple’s official version, the link form factor can be adjusted to fit your wrist and features custom lugs to match with your up to 45mm Apple Watch. It’s compatible with Apple Watch Ultra 2 and the original, as well as any of Apple’s previous-generation 42mm or 44mm wearables.

