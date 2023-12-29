End-of-year Apple deals: Pencil 2 $89, AirTags from $20, Twelve South gear, more

Our last deals report of the year is now live, with a well-timed Apple Pencil 2 discount down to $89 arriving for anyone who just unwrapped a new iPad for Christmas. It comes joined by end-of-the-year Apple AirTag deals starting from $20, as well as a chance to save on Twelve South’s Curve SE MacBook stand, which is now even more affordable at $27. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Unwrap an iPad for Christmas? Apple Pencil 2 now $89

If you unwrapped a shiny new iPad on Christmas morning or any time over the holiday season here and want to elevate the experience, today’s Apple Pencil 2 discount couldn’t come at a better time. Courtesy of Amazon, the flagship iPad stylus now sells for $89. It’s down from the usual $129 price tag and marks the third-best discount we’ve seen. It did go for $80 back on Black Friday, but that was the all-time low and only $9 under today’s offer – which is still pretty enticing at $40 off. Did we mention that it’s also just $10 more than the new USB-C charging version, making the wireless-enabled model an even better value?

Apple Pencil 2 is far more compelling than just being used to make digital art, excelling as a note-taking tool on top of offering more precise input than your fingers. There’s a new hover feature that just rolled out for the M2 iPad Pros, and the accessory will snap right onto the side of your device to charge and for storage. It’s compatible with everything from the more affordable iPad Air 5 to the Pro models and even Apple’s compact iPad mini.

End-of-the-year Apple AirTag deals now live

Amazon is now offering a pair of end-of-the-year discounts on Apple AirTags. Just a single one of the item finders right now will set you back $24. This is down from the usual $29 price tag and comes within $1 of our previous mention. It’s the second-best price this year too. A slightly better value, right now, you can bring four of Apple’s item finders to your luggage, keys, and other gear for less. The AirTag 4-pack sells for $78.99 on Amazon, down from its usual $99 going rate. This notably drops the price of each individual tracker down to under $20 each – meaning if you were going to buy more than a couple of the single packs, it’s a better idea to just go with the bundle.

Whether you’re looking to bring some peace of mind on your next vacation or just want to have all of Apple’s item-finding prowess at the ready for your everyday carry, AirTags provides one of the best tracker experiences out there. Everything comes backed by the company’s U1 chip, which enables a unique precision-finding experience backed by an augmented reality interface.

Twelve South’s Curve SE MacBook stand is now even more affordable

Amazon is now offering the Twelve South Curve SE MacBook Stand for $27. Normally fetching $40, this is one of the first chances to save and a new all-time low. It’s $13 off and makes the already affordable desktop upgrade an even better accessory for improving your Mac setup in the new year. Today’s discount is notably $5 under our previous mention too. We previously took a hands-on look at the whole experience in our hands-on review.

The Twelve South Curve SE takes on a more affordable approach to the brand’s usual aluminum MacBook stands. It comes in a three-piece design instead of being a single piece of metal while still offering much of the same slick design that fits in perfectly with your Apple setup. It elevates your MacBook a few inches off the desktop for better viewing angles and less neck strain. So if one of your resolutions for 2024 is to be more ergonomic, the Twelve South Curve SE is the perfect upgrade.

