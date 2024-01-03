The New Year is bringing with it some of the best discounts we’ve ever seen, as Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C headlines today’s deals with a return to the low of $189. It comes joined by the chance to grab an extra official Apple M2 MacBook Air charger at 50% off, as well as Apple’s entry-level 10.2-inch iPad hitting $249. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C start out 2024 with return to $189

Amazon is rolling out the best price ever on Apple’s latest AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C to start the year. These new releases now sell for $189 for one of the first times after just being refreshed back in the fall, dropping from the usual $249 price tag. This is $60 off and matching the all-time low for only the second time. We first saw these back at this price around launch in October, only to never have the price beaten or matched until today. We last saw them on sale for $190 over Thanksgiving Week. The discount is also matched at Best Buy, too. We break down exactly what’s new with the updated pair over in our coverage.

Even though USB-C is now found on the charging case to go alongside MagSafe support, it really is the software features that make AirPods Pro 2 the best earbuds yet from Apple. Now outfitted with Adaptive Audio that dynamically adjusts noise based on your surroundings, the AirPods Pro 2 also can automatically turn on Transparency mode when it detects your talking to someone.

The earbuds also deliver all of the same features as the original pair, as the new AirPods Pro 2 now arrive with some improvements like enhanced audio playback to pair with the upgraded ANC and new adaptive transparency mode tech. There’s still Spatial Audio support, as well as Hey Siri integration, just all packed into a refreshed charging case with USB-C, Find My features, a built-in speaker, and lanyard loop.

Grab an extra official M2 MacBook Air charger at 50% off

Amazon now lets you score an official Apple 67W USB-C charger for an actually reasonable price. Our favorite Cupertino company has a habit of over-pricing some of its first-party accessories, and its 67W power adapter certainly fits the bill there with a $59 going rate. But now Amazon is stepping in to offer it for $29.99 shipped. This is nearly 50% off now and clocking in as a new all-time low. It’s $9 below our previous mention which had it at $39 a few months ago, too. Today’s discount is matched at Best Buy, too. So if nothing but one of Apple’s in-house solutions will do the trick, this wall charger is actually worth the cash now.

Apple’s official 67W USB-C charger is designed for its latest MacBook Airs and lets you keep a compatible charger in your bag or just somewhere else around the house. It has the usual white plastic shell and Designed in Cupertino quality that you’d expect from a first-party Apple accessories, as well as a single port USB-C design that can charge your M2 MacBook Air from zero to 50% in just 30 minutes. You will have to supply your own cable, though.

Apple’s entry-level 10.2-inch iPad hits $249

Apple’s most affordable iPad is now starting off 2024 at an even better value. Amazon currently offers the 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 64GB for $249 shipped. This is down from its usual $329 price tag and matching the second-best offer yet. It did drop to $230 over Black Friday, but if you missed out then this discount is nothing to sneeze at. While not the latest model to hit the iPadOS lineup, the 10.2-inch model on sale today is still the most affordable option on shelves right now and comes powered by the A13 Bionic chip that’s said to be 20% faster than its predecessor.

As for how Apple is applying all that extra power, you’ll enjoy additional features like True Tone support for the 10.2-inch screen alongside Center Stage in the new 12MP ultrawide camera that automatically adjusts the crop and zoom of your selfie camera depending on who and where they are in the shot. Even with the elevated capacity, this is still below what you’ll pay for other iPads right now, too. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

