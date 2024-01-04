As the first week of 2024 comes to an end, a perfect deals for anyone trying to hit New Year’s solutions has arrived on Apple Watch Ultra 2. The wearable is now back from the dead with a $50 discount attached, to join Apple’s latest 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro starting at $1,400. Plus, there’s Belkin’s 15W MagSafe pad at the lowest price yet. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 is back from the dead with a $50 discount

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 has had quite the wild ride over the past month with the Masimo debacle, as the wearable was pulled from shelves only to return shortly after. It’s now starting off the year with an Amazon discount that brings nearly every model down to $749 shipped. Back from the dead, it’s $50 off the usual $799 price tag for helping you hit all of those New Year’s fitness resolutions with a suite of fitness tracking intel that won’t even cost you full price. It’s at the third-best price to date, as well, and marks one of the first times we’ve seen just about all the styles included in the savings at once. We break down the new addition to Apple’s fitness stable in our launch coverage.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 arrives as the second-generation rugged wearable from Apple with a few upgrades over its predecessor. Everything rests within the same elevated case as before, with a more distinct side module that encompasses the usual Digital Crown, as well as a secondary, customizable action button to round out the form-factor adjustments. There is the new S9 chip at the center of the experience, which also happens to power the new pinch gesture recognition tech for one-handed interactions. If hiking, snowboarding, or any other more dedicated workout is on your to-do list for 2024, then Apple Watch Ultra 2 is sure to help monitor your health along the way.

Apple’s latest 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro starts at $1,400

Amazon has the second-best price on Apple’s latest 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro. The entry-level configuration with 512GB of storage and 8GB of RAM now sells for $1,400 for the new Space Gray style. That’s down from the usual $1,599 price tag and marking only the third chance to save since being released back in November. Today’s deal comes within $1 of the Amazon all-time low at $199 off, and has only been beaten once before. We also just took a hands-on look at how the new Space Black package from Apple stacks up.

Apple is back with its latest MacBook Pros, refreshing the same physical form-factors with improved performance. You’ll find a familiar and best-in-class Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion 120Hz refresh rates and P3 wide color gamut support, but this time there’s extra brightness that climbs up to 1,600 nits. Then there’s the new M3 chip this time around, which marks the company’s first 3nm processor so far.

It has an 8-core CPU at the base, and comes backed by a 10-core GPU with its companion 16-core Neural Engine, all of which combines to offer Apple’s best performance yet from a mobile chip. Otherwise, there’s still Thunderbolt ports, an 8K HDMI output, and SD card slot.

Dock your iPhone 15 and AirPods Pro on Belkin’s 15W MagSafe pad

Amazon is now offering the Belkin BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 MagSafe Pad for $61. This is $19 off the usual $80 going rate and a new all-time low to start off 2024. It’s an extra $17 off the price tag we saw previously, as well. Belkin’s recent 2-in-1 MagSafe charger is a bit more streamlined of an addition to your nightstand, featuring a flat design that lets you top off an iPhone 15 right next to AirPods Pro 2. There’s full 15W MagSafe on the left pad, and then a 5W Qi charger on the right hand side. Our launch coverage fully breaks it down, too.

