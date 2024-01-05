Ever since chatbots like OpenAI’s ChatGPT became popular, there have been discussions about how these platforms use third-party content to train their AI models without paying any kind of license fee. Following the report that Apple has been negotiating with publishers to train its yet-to-be-released AI with news articles, it seems that OpenAI finally wants to do the same – but without paying as much as Apple.

OpenAI seeks deal with news article publishers

According to The Information, OpenAI has been reaching out to a number of media groups seeking a deal to license news articles. With this license, OpenAI expects to continue using these articles to train its artificial intelligence with reliable information without running into legal copyright issues.

A few days ago, The New York Times filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and Microsoft for copyright infringement. The publication claims that both companies have been “copying and using” its articles not only for commercial purposes, but also to “compete directly” with the original content.

An OpenAI spokesperson told The Verge that the company “respects the rights of content creators and owners” and is committed to working with them to discuss “new revenue models.” The NYT is asking OpenAI to be held liable for “billions of dollars in statutory and actual damages” for copying its articles without a proper license.

The Information says that OpenAI has offered between $1 million and $5 million for publications to license their content for AI training.

Apple also wants the same – and it pays more

As Apple internally develops its own generative AI, expected to be announced sometime later this year, the Cupertino-based company has also been in talks with publications to license news articles. However, Apple is much more generous than OpenAI when it comes to payments.

The New York Times reported last month that Apple had proposed “multiyear deals worth at least $50 million” to license news article archives that would be used to develop a new generative artificial intelligence. The news organizations contacted by Apple include Condé Nast, publisher of Vogue and The New Yorker, NBC News, and IAC – which owns People.

It’s still unclear whether Apple has been successful with the negotiations, but given the amount of money the company has been offering to publications, we can assume that it has a much better chance of reaching agreements than OpenAI.