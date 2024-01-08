These are my favorite HomeKit Secure Video cameras in 2024

One of my favorite HomeKit features is HomeKit Secure Video, which lets me view and manage security camera recordings right in the Home app. There are a number of different cameras on the market that support this feature, and here are my favorites as someone who’s tested a lot of HomeKit accessories over the years.

What is HomeKit Secure Video?

HomeKit Secure Video is Apple’s platform for recording and managing security camera footage. Everything is handled directly through the Home app, where you can manage settings, view recording history, and view live feeds from your cameras.

There are several benefits to using HomeKit Secure Video. For example, everything is completely end-to-end encryption. It’s also nice being able to see all of your cameras and recordings in the Home app, alongside controls for other smart home accessories.

Additionally, when you use a camera via HomeKit Secure Video, you don’t have to rely on the camera manufacturer’s app or cloud service. This means you don’t have to worry about the manufacturer of the camera’s security practices. Just be sure to disable all recording in that manufacturer’s app.

One of the biggest drawbacks to HomeKit Secure Video, however, is it doesn’t record continuous video. Instead, it only records specific “events,” like when motion is detected. This is great most of the time, but it means that if there’s a glitch and HomeKit fails to catch an event, you have no recourse.

There are two other things to keep in mind. First, you’ll need an iCloud+ subscription to use HomeKit Secure Video. Of course, this also gets you the other benefits of iCloud+ such as more iCloud storage, iCloud Private Relay, and Hide My Email.

Finally, you’ll also need a “home hub” to use HomeKit Secure Video. HomePod, HomePod mini, and Apple TV can all serve as a home hub.

The best HomeKit Secure Video cameras

Ecobee SmartCamera

Ecobee makes some of the best smart thermostats on the market, and it ventured into the security camera market in 2021 with the SmartCamera. At launch, the Ecobee SmartCamera was a bit tough to recommend due to its high price point and lack of HomeKit Secure Video.

In the intervening years, however, the Ecobee SmartCamera has become much more compelling. It’s now competitively priced at $99 and supports HomeKit Secure Video. Plus, if you have other Ecobee accessories, you can weave together a whole-home system pretty easily. It packs a 1080p camera, two-way audio, a premium design, and more.

The Ecobee SmartCamera can be found on Amazon for $99.99.

Eufy C120

My first foray into HomeKit Secure Video was with the Eufy Indoor Cam C120. You won’t find any bells and whistles with this one, but I can report that it’s rock solid in terms of performance and reliability. There’s never been a time when I’ve gone to the Home app to check the live feed or look at recordings and been hit with an error message.

Features include 1080p resolution via HomeKit, two-way audio, and an adjustable (but plastic) stand. Read my full review of the Eufy Indoor Cam C120 for more details. Also, it can be used exclusively via HomeKit Secure Video – which negates security concerns related to Eufy and Anker.

Best of all, the Eufy Indoor Cam C120 is the cheapest option on this list. A single camera comes in at under $45 on Amazon, while you can get a two-pack for less than $80.

Logitech Circle View

One of my other HomeKit Secure Video cameras comes from Logitech. The Logitech Circle View can serve as an indoor or outdoor camera with its weatherproof design. You’ll have to keep it in range of a power outlet, though, as it’s a wired camera. I have two of these cameras and have found them to be rock solid in terms of reliability.

In comparison to the aforementioned Eufy camera, the Logitech Circle View unlocks a few notable features like upgraded night vision, a more premium design, and a 180-degree wide angle camera.

Those higher-end features come at a higher cost. The Logitech Circle View will cost you $139.99 on Amazon. Still, the versatility of being weatherproof for outdoor use is a big benefit.

Eve Outdoor Cam

One of the best and most feature-rich outdoor cameras with HomeKit Secure Video comes from Eve. The Eve Outdoor Camera features a versatile and durable design with 1080p resolution, two-way communication, and night vision. Most notably, it also has a built-in floodlight that can be automatically activated based on motion detection.

One thing to keep in mind is that the Eve Outdoor Cam is not wireless. It requires both a neutral wire and a connection to a ground wire.

The Eve Outdoor Cam is pricey, but well worth it if you don’t mind the wired design. You can find it on Amazon for under $250.

These are the HomeKit Secure Video cameras I’ve used and can vouch for. What about you? What HomeKit Secure Video cameras are you using? Let us know in the comments. I’ll be sure to keep this list updated as I try more cameras, too.