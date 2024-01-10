After Apple recently sending out $92 to affected users from the ‘batterygate’ snafu, Verizon is settling a class action lawsuit that will give impacted customers up to $100 in compensation. Here are all the details on the $100 million settlement and how to get your payout.

Verizon users are starting to get an email from the Verizon Administrative Charge Settlement class action lawsuit.

Here’s the crux of the lawsuit and settlement:

Verizon customers claimed in a class action lawsuit that Verizon has charged its post-paid individual consumer wireless service account holders a monthly Administrative Charge and/or Administrative and Telco Recovery Charge (collectively, “Administrative Charge”) that was unfair and not adequately disclosed. Verizon has denied and continues to deny that it did anything wrong and that the lawsuit has any merit. The customers and Verizon have reached a proposed settlement to resolve the lawsuit on a class action basis, as described below.

Who is eligible for a payout?

“If you received a notice about this settlement by email or mail, you are in the Settlement Class according to Verizon’s records and are eligible to file a claim for a payment from the settlement.”

If you haven’t received a notice yet and are or have been a Verizon post-paid customer between 2016 and 2023, you can check if you are eligible for a payout with the lookup tool on the settlement’s site here

How much will the Verizon settlement payouts be?

From the $100 million settlement, up to $100 will be paid per eligible customer

“Specifically, there will be an initial minimum allocated amount of $15.00 for your account plus $1.00 for each month your account received postpaid wireless or data services from Verizon and was charged and paid an Administrative Charge and/or an Administrative and Telco Recovery Charge between January 1, 2016 and November 8, 2023 up to a maximum initial allocated amount of $100.00.”

How to file a Verizon settlement claim

Submit your claim on the settlement’s website by April 15, 2024