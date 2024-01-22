Go ahead and mark your 2024 calendars for February 21. That’s when the new psychological thriller “Constellation” premieres on Apple TV+. The series stars Noomi Rapace (“The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”) and Jonathan Banks (“Breaking Bad”) and is described as a conspiracy-based space adventure.

Here’s the official description of latest space-based sci-fi series to land on Apple TV+:

“Constellation” stars Rapace as Jo – an astronaut who returns to Earth after a disaster in space — only to discover that key pieces of her life seem to be missing. The action-packed space adventure is an exploration of the dark edges of human psychology, and one woman’s desperate quest to expose the truth about the hidden history of space travel and recover all that she has lost.

Say no more. I’m captivated. The first three episodes of “Constellation” will arrive on Apple TV+ on February 21. Weekly episodes will be released through March 27.

Here’s the full rundown on talent for the eight-part series:

Noomi Rapace (“The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo,” “You Won’t Be Alone”) and Emmy Award nominee Jonathan Banks (“Breaking Bad,” “Better Call Saul”). Created and written by Peter Harness (“Wallander”, “The War of the Worlds,” “Doctor Who” ), also starring James D’Arcy (“Agent Carter,” “Oppenheimer”), Julian Looman (“Emily in Paris,” The Mallorca Files”) William Catlett (“A Thousand and One,” “The Devil You Know”), Barbara Sukowa (“Voyager,” “Hannah Ardendt”) and introducing Rosie and Davina Coleman as Alice. Directed by Emmy Award winner Michelle MacLaren (“Shining Girls, “The Morning Show,” “Breaking Bad”), Oscar nominee Oliver Hirschbiegel (“Downfall”, “The Experiment”) and Oscar nominee Joseph Cedar (“Footnote”, “Our Boys”)

Like I said, you’ve got my attention. Can’t wait to see more before February.

New: First trailer drop