 Skip to main content

Apple TV+ shares first trailer for ‘Constellation’ series, a conspiracy-based space adventure

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Jan 22 2024 - 6:00 am PT
6 Comments

Go ahead and mark your 2024 calendars for February 21. That’s when the new psychological thriller “Constellation” premieres on Apple TV+. The series stars Noomi Rapace (“The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”) and Jonathan Banks (“Breaking Bad”) and is described as a conspiracy-based space adventure.

Here’s the official description of latest space-based sci-fi series to land on Apple TV+:

“Constellation” stars Rapace as Jo – an astronaut who returns to Earth after a disaster in space — only to discover that key pieces of her life seem to be missing. The action-packed space adventure is an exploration of the dark edges of human psychology, and one woman’s desperate quest to expose the truth about the hidden history of space travel and recover all that she has lost.

Say no more. I’m captivated. The first three episodes of “Constellation” will arrive on Apple TV+ on February 21. Weekly episodes will be released through March 27.

Here’s the full rundown on talent for the eight-part series:

Noomi Rapace (“The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo,” “You Won’t Be Alone”) and Emmy Award nominee Jonathan Banks (“Breaking Bad,” “Better Call Saul”). Created and written by Peter Harness (“Wallander”, “The War of the Worlds,” “Doctor Who” ), also starring James D’Arcy (“Agent Carter,” “Oppenheimer”), Julian Looman (“Emily in Paris,” The Mallorca Files”) William Catlett (“A Thousand and One,” “The Devil You Know”), Barbara Sukowa (“Voyager,” “Hannah Ardendt”) and introducing Rosie and Davina Coleman as Alice. Directed by Emmy Award winner Michelle MacLaren (“Shining Girls, “The Morning Show,” “Breaking Bad”), Oscar nominee Oliver Hirschbiegel (“Downfall”,  “The Experiment”) and Oscar nominee Joseph Cedar (“Footnote”, “Our Boys”) 

Like I said, you’ve got my attention. Can’t wait to see more before February.

New: First trailer drop

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple TV

Apple TV

Apple TV is Apple's streaming device that access…

Author

Avatar for Zac Hall Zac Hall

Zac covers Apple news, hosts the 9to5Mac Happy Hour podcast, and created SpaceExplored.com.