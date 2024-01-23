Macintosh 40th anniversary celebrations continue tomorrow with a live event bringing together many key members of the original project team.

Participants will include Bill Atkinson, Steve Capps, Andy Cunningham, Andy Hertzfeld, Bruce Horn, Susan Kare, Dan’l Lewin, and Mike Murray …

The event is being hosted by The Computer History Museum (CHM.

"Insanely Great: The Apple Mac @ 40" celebrates one of the most iconic and impactful products ever created.

Insiders and experts such as Chris Espinosa, Guy Kawasaki, and Steven Levy will participate in a conversation about the enduring impact of the Mac. Journalist and author David Pogue will moderate the panel discussions. Guests arriving early will have the opportunity to visit CHM’s mini pop-up exhibit, curated for the anniversary.