Macintosh 40th anniversary: Watch live as key members of the original team look back

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | Jan 23 2024 - 7:26 am PT
3 Comments
Macintosh 40th anniversary | Original print ad image

Macintosh 40th anniversary celebrations continue tomorrow with a live event bringing together many key members of the original project team.

Participants will include Bill Atkinson, Steve Capps, Andy Cunningham, Andy Hertzfeld, Bruce Horn, Susan Kare, Dan’l Lewin, and Mike Murray …

The event is being hosted by The Computer History Museum (CHM.

“Insanely Great: The Apple Mac @ 40” celebrates one of the most iconic and impactful products ever created. It brings together key members of the original hardware, software, design, marketing, and PR teams, including Bill Atkinson, Steve Capps, Andy Cunningham, Andy Hertzfeld, Bruce Horn, Susan Kare, Dan’l Lewin, and Mike Murray.

Insiders and experts such as Chris Espinosa, Guy Kawasaki, and Steven Levy will participate in a conversation about the enduring impact of the Mac. Journalist and author David Pogue will moderate the panel discussions. Guests arriving early will have the opportunity to visit CHM’s mini pop-up exhibit, curated for the anniversary.

You can watch live tomorrow, Wednesday January 24, from 7pm to 9pm PST. 

Ben Lovejoy

Ben Lovejoy is a British technology writer and EU Editor for 9to5Mac. He’s known for his op-eds and diary pieces, exploring his experience of Apple products over time, for a more rounded review. He also writes fiction, with two technothriller novels, a couple of SF shorts and a rom-com!

