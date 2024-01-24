A rare refurbished discount on Apple Watch Ultra 2 is kicking off today’s best Apple deals, as the wearable drops to $645. It comes joined by a Philips Hue smart lighting sale from $16, as well as a discount on our favorite AirPods Max alternatives, the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e Headphones, which are now at $319. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 sees rare refurbished discount to $645

eBay’s certified refurbished program is now offering Apple Watch Ultra 2 for $645 in Excellent – Refurbished condition. Just about every style is included in the sale, with Ocean Bands being joined by both Alpine and Trail loops in tons of colors. Everything drops from the usual $799 price tag down to the best discounts we’ve seen at $154 off. Over at Amazon, you can also score a new condition model at $50 off, too. We break down the new addition to Apple’s fitness stable in our launch coverage, too.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 arrives as the second-generation rugged wearable from Apple with a few upgrades over its predecessor. Everything rests within the same elevated case as before, with a more distinct side module that encompasses the usual Digital Crown, as well as a secondary, customizable action button to round out the form-factor adjustments. There is the new S9 chip at the center of the experience, which also happens to power the new pinch gesture recognition tech for one-handed interactions. If hiking, snowboarding, or any other more dedicated workout is on your to-do list for 2024, then Apple Watch Ultra 2 is sure to help monitor your health along the way.

Philips Hue smart lighting sale starts from $16

Woot today is launching its latest chance to score deep discounts on Philips Hue gear thanks to one of its signature certified refurbished sales. Marking down a collection of smart LED bulbs, lamps, lightstrips, and accessories, these are all rare chances to save. All starting from $16, you’ll be able to expand your Siri, Alexa, or Assistant setup with everything from standard light bulbs to individually-addressable RGB lightstrips, filament bulbs, and even outdoor smart lighting. Everything is down to the best prices in month and also comes backed by a 90-day warranty.

Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e Headphones are our favorite AirPods Max killer

Amazon is now offering the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e Headphones for $319. This is down from the usual $399 price tag and now marking a new all-time low at $80 off. We’ve seen these headphones for $50 off quite a few times since launching last year, and now they’re falling lower than we’ve ever seen with an extra $30 in savings. Earlier this fall, I tried out the new Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e headphones, only to deem them the AirPods Max successors I had been waiting for. Now they’re even easier to recommend with today’s discount. Dive into our hands-on review for the full scoop of what to expect

The Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e deliver a more premium take on over-ear headphones that come in one of four styles. Alongside just offering the brand’s signature sound with a unique acoustic system that sports angled drivers, there’s also active noise cancellation. Though after trying these myself, the best part has to be the higher-end build that makes these an absolute delight to wear.

This updated pair of headphones was just revealed a few months back, and now arrives with an upgraded high-performance Digital Signal Processing to go alongside even better sound from a similar driver array. There’s a new Forest Green color, as well. Otherwise, you’re getting the same 40mm drivers, six microphones, aptX Adaptive support, and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity as the original pair.

