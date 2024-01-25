Apple’s latest 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pros are now $200 off to headline today’s best deals. The savings come joined by a discount on one of our favorite Thunderbolt 3 docks, the CalDigit TS3 Plus, which drops down to $225. Plus, there’s some Anker MagSafe power bank clearance deals from $22. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pros now $200 off

Amazon now offers the latest 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro for $2,299. This model comes outfitted with 512GB of storage and 18GB of RAM, dropping down from the usual $2,499 price tag in the process. It’s now $200 off and is the best we’ve seen out of the holiday shopping season last year. Higher-end models are also on sale at $200 off, as well, for those who need a little extra storage or memory. If you’ve been waiting for a chance to save on a MacBook with more than 8GB of RAM, Amazon has your back today with Apple’s latest release and its 18GB of onboard memory. There’s plenty more to like about the new MacBook Pro, and we break that down below the fold.

Apple is back with its latest MacBook Pros, refreshing the same physical form-factors with improved performance. You’re still looking at a 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion 120Hz refresh rates and P3 wide color gamut support, but this time there’s extra brightness that climbs up to 1,600 nits. Otherwise, there’s still Thunderbolt ports, an 8K HDMI output, and SD card slot – but did we mention all of that comes packed into a slick new Space Black colorway that you can check out in our hands-on look.

Then there’s the new M3 Pro chip, which marks the company’s first 3nm chip so far. It has an 11-core CPU, and comes backed by a 14-core GPU with its companion 16-core Neural Engine, all of which combines to offer Apple’s best performance yet from a mobile chip. This model backs that with 18GB of RAM as well as 512GB of onboard storage.

CalDigit’s TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 dock is a 9to5 favorite

Amazon is now discounting one of our favorite Thunderbolt 3 docks on the market. The company’s official storefront via Amazon offers the CalDigit TS3 Plus for $225. It has been trending at $250 as of late, but normally sells for $300. Today’s offer is the second-best discount we’ve seen at $75 off, only being beaten by Black Friday pricing last fall. The TS3 Plus has been a staple of 9to5 desk setups for years, including my own. You can learn more about why in our hands-on review.

Packed into its premium metal shell are five USB-A ports, three TB3 outputs, DisplayPort, Gigabit Ethernet, and more. This dock not only expands your Mac’s I/O, but brings 87W USB-C charging to the equation, allowing you to connect to all of these inputs with a single cable while still powering up your MacBook.

Compared to the newer TS4 Dock, you are making some sacrifices with the CalDigit dock on sale above. For many, these trade-offs will be worth the cash, but it’s still worth breaking down just what you’re missing between the two. The biggest adjustment is right in the name, with the newer counterpart arriving with Thunderbolt 4 support as opposed to Thunderbolt 3.

Anker begins clearing out MagSafe power banks

Anker’s official Amazon storefront today is beginning to clear out a collection of its MagSafe power banks. There are quite a few different form-factors on sale, all of which start from $22. The deals are some of the very best we’ve seen across most of the lineup, with some of the most affordable price tags ever. There’s models with built-in stands, higher-capacity solutions, slim designs, and some standard power banks that all embrace the magnetic 7.5W charging tech for iPhone 15.

Anker MagSafe power banks on sale:

