iPhone 16 rumors, revised Apple Car expectations, and Apple’s unflinching 27% cut

Benjamin and Chance talk about all the latest Apple news from this week, including some new iPhone 16 rumors on tech specs and capabilities of the new Capture Button, incentives for artists to produce Spatial Audio music, and the latest installment in the Apple Watch ban saga. Plus, Ford has some CarPlay announcements in the same week that Apple’s ambitions for Project Titan have been scaled back significantly, as the company now looks to launch its own electric vehicle in 2028.

Sponsored by Nom Nom: Your pet’s a member of the family–don’t feed them like they’re in the dog house. Give them Nom Nom. Get 50% off your no-risk two-week trial at trynom.com/happyhour.

Sponsored by We Got Your Mac: This episode is brought to you by ‘We Got Your Mac’—your guide to Mac adoption at scale. Tune in for expert insights from SHI, Apple and around the business world. Visit WeGotYourMac.com or wherever you get your podcasts.

Hosts

Chance Miller

Benjamin Mayo

Subscribe, Rate, and Review

Ad-free version

You can get an ad-free version of 9to5Mac Happy Hour on Apple Podcasts each week for $5 per month or $50 per year.

Feedback

Submit #Ask9to5Mac questions on Twitter, Mastodon, or Threads

Email us feedback and questions to happyhour@9to5mac.com