iPhone 16 rumors, revised Apple Car expectations, and Apple’s unflinching 27% cut

Benjamin and Chance talk about all the latest Apple news from this week, including some new iPhone 16 rumors on tech specs and capabilities of the new Capture Button, incentives for artists to produce Spatial Audio music, and the latest installment in the Apple Watch ban saga. Plus, Ford has some CarPlay announcements in the same week that Apple’s ambitions for Project Titan have been scaled back significantly, as the company now looks to launch its own electric vehicle in 2028.
