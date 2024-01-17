 Skip to main content

Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 sales ban resumes tomorrow, appeals court rules

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Jan 17 2024 - 11:46 am PT
2 Comments

The Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 with blood oxygen features will be banned from sale in the United States again, effective 5:00 pm ET on January 18, 2024.

The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has denied Apple’s request to pause the ban for the duration of its appeal of the ITC’s ruling that the devices infringe on two patents held by medical device company Masimo.

Here are the reasons the court denied Apple’s request for a pause on the ban:

Our determination is governed by four factors: (1) whether the movant has made a strong showing of likelihood of success on the merits; (2) whether the movant will be irreparably harmed absent a stay; (3) whether issuance of the stay will substantially injure the other parties interested in the proceeding; and (4) where the public interest lies.

Having considered all four factors, and the recent EOE Branch ruling, we lift the interim stay and deny Apple’s motion. We reach no conclusion on the merits of the appeal.

The US Customs agency ruled earlier this week that Apple’s proposed Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra software change, which removes the blood oxygen features, falls outside the scope of the ITC ruling. This means that US Customs found the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 do not infringe on Masimo patents so long as they don’t “contain pulse oximetry features.”

Apple will likely continue selling the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Apple Watch Series 9, but will disable the blood oxygen feature via a firmware update. The change will only apply to newly-sold Apple Watches in the United States. It won’t impact existing owners of an Apple Watch with pulse oximetry features. 

We’ve reached out to Apple for comment and will update when we hear back.

The court document is below.

Document-6Download

More to come…

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple Watch

Apple Watch

Apple Watch is Apple's wearable is designed to h…

Author

Avatar for Chance Miller Chance Miller

Chance is an editor for the entire 9to5 network and covers the latest Apple news for 9to5Mac.

Tips, questions, typos to chance@9to5mac.com