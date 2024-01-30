 Skip to main content

Vision Pro unboxing: A look at the packaging and what’s inside [Video]

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Jan 30 2024 - 6:14 am PT
The first Vision Pro reviews are here. In addition to a real-world look at the product itself, these reviews and videos also give us a first look at Vision Pro’s packaging and what’s included in the box. Head below for a look from MKBHD.

As you can see in the video below from MKBHD, there are a lot of goodies in the Vision Pro box – which is pretty big in and of itself. Here’s everything you get in the Vision Pro box:

  • Solo Knit Band and Dual Loop Band — giving users two options for the fit that works best
  • Light Seal
  • 2x Light Seal Cushions – one that is thick and another thinner one
  • Apple Vision Pro Cover for the front of the device 
  • Polishing Cloth
  • Battery
  • USB-C Charge Cable
  • USB-C Power Adapter

You’ll additionally find a booklet in the Vision Pro box that includes details how to set up the Vision Pro, how to attach the different straps, and more. The polishing cloth is thinner and bigger than the one Apple sells separately, and features Vision Pro branding along the bottom.

What about Apple stickers? Unfortunately, it seems like Apple didn’t have enough room in the box for stickers this time.

