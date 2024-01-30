Vision Pro unboxing: A look at the packaging and what’s inside [Video]

The first Vision Pro reviews are here. In addition to a real-world look at the product itself, these reviews and videos also give us a first look at Vision Pro’s packaging and what’s included in the box. Head below for a look from MKBHD.

As you can see in the video below from MKBHD, there are a lot of goodies in the Vision Pro box – which is pretty big in and of itself. Here’s everything you get in the Vision Pro box:

Solo Knit Band and Dual Loop Band — giving users two options for the fit that works best

Light Seal

2x Light Seal Cushions – one that is thick and another thinner one

Apple Vision Pro Cover for the front of the device

Polishing Cloth

Battery

USB-C Charge Cable

USB-C Power Adapter

You’ll additionally find a booklet in the Vision Pro box that includes details how to set up the Vision Pro, how to attach the different straps, and more. The polishing cloth is thinner and bigger than the one Apple sells separately, and features Vision Pro branding along the bottom.

What about Apple stickers? Unfortunately, it seems like Apple didn’t have enough room in the box for stickers this time.