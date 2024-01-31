Kickstarting a new podcast series — Visioneers: Developing for Vision

I recently asked developers making Apple Vision Pro apps to send me their work (with the subject line WHY YOU NEED VISION PRO), and the response has been excellent!

Hearing from developers and seeing their ideas for the first visionOS apps has lit a spark. I think there’s a larger story to tell here in the early days of Apple Vision Pro.

I believe podcasting is the best medium for discovering and telling that story. That’s why I’m launching my first-ever Kickstarter campaign to help create a new podcast series, Visioneers: Developing for Vision.

Who are the Visioneers?

The Visioneers are visionOS app developers who are building the first experiences for Apple Vision Pro.

Arriving early to a brand new platform takes a special kind of developer. In this new podcast series, I’ll interview visionOS app developers who boldly venture into this new space before anyone else!

Why make the early investment in Apple Vision Pro before it reaches a larger target market? What ideas do you have for enhancing lives with visionOS? Why should your app exist? We’ll answer these questions and more as we all learn together how the Visioneers are defining the Apple Vision Pro experience.

Why a podcast?

I’ve been a writer and podcaster for 9to5Mac since 2013. I co-created and co-hosted over 400 episodes of the 9to5Mac Happy Hour podcast with Benjamin Mayo. Other podcast initiatives include developing 9to5Mac Daily, currently hosted by Chance Miller. I also created the beloved 9to5Mac Watch Time podcast, a limited series about how Apple Watch is changing lives.

Last spring, I hung up the mic to focus entirely on storytelling through writing. Now I believe the best way to tell this specific story is by launching a new podcast!

Since concluding the 9to5Mac Watch Time series, listeners have continuously asked when a new season is coming.

I believe that we produce our best work when we follow our passions. Today I’m completely captivated by the newest platform from Apple and the people who are giving it a reason to exist.

I think that bringing the same energy from Watch Time to a new series exploring Apple Vision Pro is the right move. Let’s make Visioneers come to life!

Why does this matter?

The first days of a brand new platform are special. We’ll soon be looking back at the early days of Apple Vision much like we do the original App Store on iPhone.

Visioneers: Developing for Vision will highlight the most innovative developers who are defining what it means to use Apple Vision Pro. The podcast series will also enable me to share my love for storytelling with listeners while exploring a brand new wave of technology.

I very much want Visioneers to have the chance to exist so developers can share their stories and capture this moment in time before it’s gone. For that reason, I’m inviting you to show your support for my project and pledge to back Visioneers: Developing for Vision today!

If you decide to back the podcast series, I’ll be eternally grateful. If you can’t support with your wallet, I’m equally thankful for anyone who shares the word about Visioneers.

Project goals

Base goal — $6,200: 8 audio episodes

Wow, this is happening — $7,400: 10 audio episodes

Seriously, you all are amazing — $8,600: 12 audio episodes

Moonshot — $10,000: 12 video episodes

How to support

Supporter: Pledge $10 to help launch the podcast!

Early Adopter: Pledge $25 to help launch the podcast and listen to episodes early!

Super Fan: Pledge $100 to help launch the podcast, listen to episodes early, and be thanked by name in an episode!

Episode Sponsor: Pledge $1000 to sponsor an episode of the podcast. Message is subject to approval.

Series Sponsor: Pledge $10,000 to sponsor the entire 12-episode series. Message is subject to approval.

— Zac