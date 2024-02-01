 Skip to main content

As a new optical Apple product arrives, another is declared obsolete

Feb 1 2024
Optical Apple product obsolete | Close-up of MacBook Pro optical drive slot

As one optical Apple product makes its debut, the company has declared another one obsolete: The last MacBook Pro with an optical drive …

ArsTechnica spotted the change in status.

Sometimes, it’s worth taking a moment to note the end of an era, even when that ending might have happened a long time ago. Today, Apple announced that it considers the mid-2012 13-inch MacBook Pro obsolete. It was the last MacBook Pro to include an optical drive for playing CDs or DVDs.

This means that any MacBook Pro with an optical drive is no longer supported.

Apple deems a product obsolete when it has last sold by the company more than seven years ago. The mid-2012 13-inch MacBook Pro was withdrawn from sale back in October 2016.

