Apple says iOS 17 adoption has been slower than iOS 16 so far

Apple has released details on the adoption of iOS 17 for the first time. Notably, these numbers show that uptake of iOS 17 is lagging behind iOS 17. Here’s a breakdown of iOS 17 adoption so far, according to Apple.

These numbers are measured by devices that transacted on the App Store on February 4, 2024. Apple publishes this data via its Developer website, and today’s update was first spotted by MacRumors.

Of iPhones introduced in the last four years:

iOS 17: 76%

iOS 16: 20%

Earlier: 4%

Of all iPhones:

iOS 17: 66%

iOS 16: 23%

Earlier: 11%

Of iPads introduced in the last four years:

iPadOS 17: 61%

iPadOS 16: 29%

Earlier: 10%

Of all iPads:

iPadOS 17: 53%

iPadOS 16: 29%

Earlier: 18%

How does this compare to iOS 16?

Based on Apple’s data, adoption of iOS 17 is moving at a much slower rate than iOS 16. At this point in February 2023, iOS 16 was installed on 81% of modern iPhones and 72% of all iPhones.

On the flip side, adoption of iPadOS 17 is outpacing iPadOS 16. At this point in February 2023, iPadOS 16 was installed on 53% of modern iPads and 50% of all iPads.