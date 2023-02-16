Apple reveals iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 usage stats for the first time

For the first time since iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 were released last fall, Apple has shared data on the adoption rates of these updates. Apple says that 81% of all iPhones introduced in the past four years are now running iOS 16, while 72% of all iPhones are running iOS 16.

The iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 usage data published today is based on devices that “transacted on the App Store” on February 14, 2023. Here’s the full rundown:

iOS devices introduced in the last four years

81% iOS 16

15% iOS 15

4% earlier

All iOS devices

72% iOS 16

20% iOS 15

8% earlier

iPadOS introduced in the last four years

53% iPadOS 16

39% iPadOS 15

8% earlier

All iPadOS devices

50% iPadOS 16

37% iPadOS 15

13% earlier

Apple publishes this data via its Developer website. This is the first time it has provided any adoption data since iOS 16, and iPadOS 16 were released last fall. As usual, Apple’s adoption numbers are impressive in comparison to Android and other platforms.

In terms of how this compares to iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 last year, there are a few interesting differences. One thing to note is that Apple published iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 usage data a month earlier, in January 2022, than it published iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 data this year.

With that in mind, iOS 15 was installed on 72% of all iOS devices introduced in the last four years when Apple revealed the data for the first time last year. This means that iOS 16 adoption is outpacing iOS 15 adoption.

On the iPad side of things, however, iPadOS 16 lags behind iPadOS 15 by around 7% for usage on devices introduced in the last four years. One thing to note: iPadOS 16 was released a month later than iPadOS 15.

