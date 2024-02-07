Today’s best deals: 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro $496 off with 32GB memory, AirPods 2 $90, more

Halfway through the week, and all of today’s best Apple deals are headlined by Apple’s 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro seeing a rare open-box discount to $2,403. With $496 in savings leading the way, the discounts today carry over to Apple’s second-gen AirPods at just $90 as well as all of the gear in this Twelve South Valentine’s Day sale. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s new 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro sees $496 open-box discount

Best Buy is now offering a rare chance to save on an open-box M3 Pro MacBook Pro. Right now, the 16-inch version with an elevated 36GB of memory clocks in at $2,402.99 shipped for an Open-Box Excellent condition unit. That’s well below the usual $2,899 going rate and an extra $246 under the last sale price we saw to start off the year. If you’ve been waiting for a chance to save on a MacBook with more than 8GB of RAM, Best Buy has your back today with Apple’s latest release and its 36GB of onboard memory.

Apple is back with its latest MacBook Pros, refreshing the same physical form-factors with improved performance. You’re still looking at a 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion 120Hz refresh rates and P3 wide color gamut support, but this time there’s extra brightness that climbs up to 1,600 nits. Otherwise, there’s still Thunderbolt ports, an 8K HDMI output, and SD card slot – but did we mention all of that comes packed into a slick new Space Black colorway that you can check out in our hands-on look.

Then there’s the new M3 Pro chip, which marks the company’s first 3nm chip so far. It has an 11-core CPU, and comes backed by a 14-core GPU with its companion 16-core Neural Engine, all of which combines to offer Apple’s best performance yet from a mobile chip. This model backs that with elevated 36GB of RAM as well as 512GB of onboard storage.

Just $90 scores you Apple’s second-gen AirPods

Amazon is now offering Apple’s AirPods 2nd Gen for one of the best prices yet. You can drop the entry-level earbuds down to $90 from the usual $129 price tag. This is the first discount since back over Thanksgiving Week, and comes within $19 of that Black Friday all-time low. Even now that Apple’s new AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro 2 have arrived, going with the now previous-generation pair brings quite a bit to the table. Especially when you consider it’s more affordable price tag! You’re notably looking at much of the same true wireless design with 24 hours of playback thanks to the Lightning-enabled charging case. Everything is still powered by the Apple H1 chip for fast pairing, which also enabled other features like Hey Siri and more.

Twelve South launches buy one get one 20% off Valentine’s Day sale

Twelve South is kicking off a new promotion this week to help get you and your special someone some new tech. In its Better Together Valentine’s Day event, you’ll be able to save on everything the company sells thanks to its buy one get one 20% off sale. All of its latest releases are eligible for the savings, some of which are seeing their first-ever discounts. The sale is the perfect chance to score you and your partner a matching nightstand upgrade or everyday carry charger, as well as just being able to mix and match the releases for yourself.

A favorite from the sale has the Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe starting at $119.99 shipped. It’s $30 off the usual $150 price tag when cashing in on the BOGO 20% off, and is only the second chance to save. This matches our previous mention, which was a straight 20% off sale over the holidays last year.

Twelve South’s new HiRise 3 Deluxe bakes all you need to know right into its name. This is the company’s latest 3-in-1 charger, featuring the ability to refuel your iPhone 15, Apple Watch, and AirPods from a single design. It’s also far more premium than previous releases from the company, employing some more deluxe materials like leather alongside an elegant design. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Moza SGP Sequential Shifter review: High quality at a reasonable price [Video]

Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra review: The premium Xbox controller you’ve been waiting for [Video]

Hands-on: Sony Inzone Buds are my new favorite wireless gaming earbuds