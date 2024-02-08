 Skip to main content

9to5Mac Happy Hour: The one-week hands on review of Apple Vision Pro 

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Feb 8 2024 - 12:37 pm PT
Chance has had his Apple Vision Pro for about one week, and we all have a lot of thoughts about Apple’s brand new platform. A truly new Apple product doesn’t come along very often, and this is a particularly special one. We go deep on the Vision Pro hardware, comfort, what it’s like using Vision Pro for media and productivity, Personas, FaceTime, real-world battery life, and so much more.

Chance Miller

Benjamin Mayo

