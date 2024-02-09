Rumor suggests iOS 18 will get new interface based on visionOS

It’s been a while since Apple made sweeping changes to the iOS design language. Instead, the company has been slowly changing specific parts of the system – such as the Lock Screen with iOS 16. But now a skeptical rumor suggests that iOS 18 will have a new design inspired by the visionOS user interface.

Will iOS 18 have a new interface based on visionOS?

A report from The Verifier claims that iOS 18, the next major update to the iPhone and iPad operating system, will bring visual elements from visionOS. Although visionOS is clearly inspired by iOS, the elements shown in Vision Pro have rounder corners, shadows, and depth, since the windows are always floating and overlapping a complex background.

The website uses tvOS 17.2 as an example of this transition, as the update revealed a refreshed Apple TV app with a new floating sidebar – similar to what users can find in visionOS apps. However, the iPhone app still has its own design language despite the latest updates.

It’s important to take this report with a grain of salt – especially as The Verifier has a mixed track record when it comes to rumors. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman recently reported that iOS 18 will have “ambitious changes all around,” but it’s unclear whether these changes refer to a new interface or just the new AI-based features coming this year.

9to5Mac’s Take

While all of Apple’s operating systems do share a lot of things, the company has been very consistent in keeping its design languages distinct. For instance, iOS never got round icons because of watchOS or icons with shadows and depth because of macOS Big Sur.

I do believe that there is some truth in what the report says, but it’s not about iOS. It’s about tvOS. The example of the new Apple TV app in tvOS 17.2 is a great example of something inspired by the visionOS interface. And considering that tvOS runs on much larger screens, it would make sense to make it more similar to visionOS in some ways.

What about you? What do you think about this rumor? Let us know in the comments section below.

