Apple teases MLS playoffs Immersive Video for Vision Pro coming soon, shot in 8K 3D

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Feb 21 2024 - 9:14 am PT
As this year’s MLS season kicks off today, Apple is promoting its MLS Season Pass subscription service in full-force. Hidden in today’s launch, however, is a tidbit for Vision Pro users for the “first-ever sports film captured in Apple Immersive Video.”

In a press release today, Apple says that a new film showcasing the 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs is coming soon for all Vision Pro users. The film was captured in 8K 3D with a 180-degree field of view with Spatial Audio, according to Apple.

Coming soon, all Apple Vision Pro users can experience the best of the 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs with the first-ever sports film captured in Apple Immersive Video. Viewers will feel every heart-pounding moment in 8K 3D with a 180-degree field of view and Spatial Audio that transports them to each match.

Apple doesn’t have any additional details to share on this right now. It’s the first sports-related content announcement we’ve seen for Apple Vision Pro. Apple has shown off things like MLS, NBA, and MLB games in their promotional material for Vision Pro, but nothing had been formally announced until now.

Vision Pro users won’t need an MLS Season Pass subscription to watch this film. If you’re interested in subscribing anyway, you can do so via the Apple TV app for $14.99 per month or $99.99 per season.

