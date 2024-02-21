The Major League Soccer season starts today, and once again Apple is your exclusive streaming home of all the games. Watch with an MLS Season Pass subscription priced at $99 for the whole season, or discounted to $79 for Apple TV+ subscribers.

MLS Season Pass includes live and VOD streams of all MLS 2024 regular season and playoff matches, broadcasted in English and Spanish. Watch on the Apple TV app on Apple devices and third-party platforms like Amazon Fire Stick, Roku, PlayStation, Xbox and more. You can also watch in a web browser at tv.apple.com.

MLS Season Pass is available in the United States, and globally in more than 100 countries. Subscribers can stream all games with no blackouts or geographic restrictions.

MLS Season Pass costs $99 for the whole season, or you can subscribe for $14.99, month-to-month. Apple TV+ subscribers can get a discounted $79 package price, or $12.99 monthly. If you have season tickets to an MLS club, you are eligible to redeem one free MLS Season Pass membership.

A single subscription can be shared with up to five family members using Apple Family Sharing, at no additional cost.

MLS Season Pass includes access to all regular season games, playoffs, Leagues Cup, and some MLS Next Pro and MLS NEXT matches. Each game has hosted pre-show coverage and post-match analysis, and each broadcast day you can tune into MLS 360 to watch a whip-around show covering highlights of all the live games. You can also watch on-demand later, as well as access exclusive player profiles, documentaries and more content.

You can choose to watch either the English or Spanish commentary broadcasts, or choose to listen in to the local radio announcers. Matches featuring Canadian clubs will also be broadcast in French.

How to watch MLS Season Pass

If you have an MLS Season Pass subscription, you can watch all games through the MLS channel on the Apple TV app. A couple games per week are also available for free — no subscription required — through the app.

You can get the app on various platforms including iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV 4K, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, Comcast Xfinity, PlayStation, Xbox, select smart TV models and more. There’s a new Apple TV app for Windows PC users, but Android phone owners can only stream through the website at tv.apple.com.

App features vary by platform. To watch more than one game at once, you can use Multiview feature available on Apple TV 4K and iPad. This lets you stream up to four live games simultaneously in a grid layout.