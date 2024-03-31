 Skip to main content

iOS 17.5 beta 1 expected imminently after three-week beta lull

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Mar 31 2024 - 9:06 am PT
3 Comments
iOS 17.5

Apple will soon release iOS 17.5 with build number 21F5048f, according to information shared on social media by a private account with a strong track record.

This account generally posts this information just before an update is released, so it’s possible iOS 17.5 beta 1 is released sometime this week. 9to5Mac has also seen growing evidence of iOS 17.5 in our Google Analytics data.

iOS 17.4 was released on March 5 with a number of new features, including alternative app store support in the European Union. The update also included transcripts in Apple Podcasts, improvements to Stolen Device Protection and Siri, new emoji, and more. 

There’s no word on what’s coming as part of iOS 17.5. Apple announced that it has more changes planned for iPhone users in the EU as part of its efforts to comply with the Digital Markets Act. The big change here is that developers will be able to offer their apps for download directly from their website.

Apple says that this feature will launch sometime this spring, suggesting it will be included in iOS 17.5.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iOS 17

iOS 17

Author

Avatar for Chance Miller Chance Miller

Chance is an editor for the entire 9to5 network and covers the latest Apple news for 9to5Mac.

Tips, questions, typos to chance@9to5mac.com