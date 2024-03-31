iOS 17.5 beta 1 expected imminently after three-week beta lull

Apple will soon release iOS 17.5 with build number 21F5048f, according to information shared on social media by a private account with a strong track record.

This account generally posts this information just before an update is released, so it’s possible iOS 17.5 beta 1 is released sometime this week. 9to5Mac has also seen growing evidence of iOS 17.5 in our Google Analytics data.

iOS 17.4 was released on March 5 with a number of new features, including alternative app store support in the European Union. The update also included transcripts in Apple Podcasts, improvements to Stolen Device Protection and Siri, new emoji, and more.

There’s no word on what’s coming as part of iOS 17.5. Apple announced that it has more changes planned for iPhone users in the EU as part of its efforts to comply with the Digital Markets Act. The big change here is that developers will be able to offer their apps for download directly from their website.

Apple says that this feature will launch sometime this spring, suggesting it will be included in iOS 17.5.