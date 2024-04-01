iPadOS 18 rumored to drop support for these iPads; iOS 18 support unchanged

A new rumor today reiterates the expectation that iOS 18 will be compatible with all the same devices as iOS 17. For iPadOS 18, however, Apple is planning to drop support for several older generation devices.

iOS 18 device compatibility

Today’s rumor comes after an initial rumor last month offered our first look at iOS 18 device compatibility. At the time, however, we cautioned skepticism because the rumor was posted and quickly deleted, suggesting the source wasn’t confident in their claims.

In what seems to be a more concrete rumor today, shared on social media by a private account with a strong track record, here’s which devices will be compatible with iOS 18:

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPhone SE (3rd generation)

For those keeping track at home, this means that iOS 18 will be compatible with all the same devices as iOS 17.

iPadOS 18 compatibility

For iPad users, the account says that iPadOS 18 will drop support for the following devices:

iPad (6th generation)

iPad Pro (12.9-inch) (2nd generation)

iPad Pro (10.5-inch)

Other than those changes, iPadOS 18 will be compatible with the same devices as iPadOS 17. This includes the iPad (7th generation), which was first introduced in 2019 and is powered by the A10 Fusion chip.

iPadOS 18 compatibility:

iPad: 2019 and later

iPad mini: 2019 and later

iPad Air: 2019 and later

iPad Pro 2018 and later

This is a bit odd. The iPad Pro (10.5-inch) and iPad Pro (12.9-inch) (2nd generation) are both powered by the A10X Fusion processor, and will reportedly be dropped by iPadOS 18. The iPad (7th generation), meanwhile, is powered by the A10 Fusion and will reportedly support iPadOS 18.

