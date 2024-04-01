iPadOS 18 rumored to drop support for these iPads; iOS 18 support unchanged

A new rumor today reiterates the expectation that iOS 18 will be compatible with all the same devices as iOS 17. For iPadOS 18, however, Apple is planning to drop support for several older generation devices.
iOS 18 device compatibility
Today’s rumor comes after an initial rumor last month offered our first look at iOS 18 device compatibility. At the time, however, we cautioned skepticism because the rumor was posted and quickly deleted, suggesting the source wasn’t confident in their claims.
In what seems to be a more concrete rumor today, shared on social media by a private account with a strong track record, here’s which devices will be compatible with iOS 18:
- iPhone 15
- iPhone 15 Plus
- iPhone 15 Pro
- iPhone 15 Pro Max
- iPhone 14
- iPhone 14 Plus
- iPhone 14 Pro
- iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 mini
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone XR
- iPhone SE (2nd generation)
- iPhone SE (3rd generation)
For those keeping track at home, this means that iOS 18 will be compatible with all the same devices as iOS 17.
iPadOS 18 compatibility
For iPad users, the account says that iPadOS 18 will drop support for the following devices:
- iPad (6th generation)
- iPad Pro (12.9-inch) (2nd generation)
- iPad Pro (10.5-inch)
Other than those changes, iPadOS 18 will be compatible with the same devices as iPadOS 17. This includes the iPad (7th generation), which was first introduced in 2019 and is powered by the A10 Fusion chip.
iPadOS 18 compatibility:
- iPad: 2019 and later
- iPad mini: 2019 and later
- iPad Air: 2019 and later
- iPad Pro 2018 and later
This is a bit odd. The iPad Pro (10.5-inch) and iPad Pro (12.9-inch) (2nd generation) are both powered by the A10X Fusion processor, and will reportedly be dropped by iPadOS 18. The iPad (7th generation), meanwhile, is powered by the A10 Fusion and will reportedly support iPadOS 18.
