New iPad features come to iWork apps, including better collaboration and more

Apple is rolling out notable updates to its suite of iWork applications today. New versions of Pages, Numbers, and Keynote are now available with new iPad optimizations, improved collaboration, and more. Head below for the full release notes.
What’s new in Pages 14.0?
- On iPad, press and hold the Command key on a connected keyboard to select noncontiguous words, sentences, or paragraphs using a trackpad or mouse
- Streamlined in-app notifications inform you when a person joins a collaborative document for the first time
- Preserve file format and full quality when adding HEIC photos taken on iPhone or iPad
- Additional stability and performance improvements
What’s new in Keynote 14.0?
- Add a new look to your slides with the Dynamic Color, Minimalist Light, and Minimalist Dark themes
- Streamlined in-app notifications inform you when a person joins a collaborative presentation for the first time
- Preserve file format and full quality when adding HEIC photos taken on iPhone or iPad
- On iPad, press and hold the Command key on a connected keyboard to select noncontiguous words, sentences, or paragraphs using a trackpad or mouse
- Improved compatibility for slide transitions when importing and exporting Microsoft PowerPoint files
- Additional stability and performance improvements
What’s new in Numbers 14.0?
- Streamlined in-app notifications inform you when a person joins a collaborative spreadsheet for the first time
- Preserve file format and full quality when adding HEIC photos taken on iPhone or iPad
- On iPad, press and hold the Command key on a connected keyboard to select noncontiguous words, sentences, or paragraphs using a trackpad or mouse
- Additional stability and performance improvements
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel
Comments