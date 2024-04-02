New iPad features come to iWork apps, including better collaboration and more

Apple is rolling out notable updates to its suite of iWork applications today. New versions of Pages, Numbers, and Keynote are now available with new iPad optimizations, improved collaboration, and more. Head below for the full release notes.

What’s new in Pages 14.0?

On iPad, press and hold the Command key on a connected keyboard to select noncontiguous words, sentences, or paragraphs using a trackpad or mouse

Streamlined in-app notifications inform you when a person joins a collaborative document for the first time

Preserve file format and full quality when adding HEIC photos taken on iPhone or iPad

Additional stability and performance improvements

Download on the App Store.

What’s new in Keynote 14.0?

Add a new look to your slides with the Dynamic Color, Minimalist Light, and Minimalist Dark themes

Streamlined in-app notifications inform you when a person joins a collaborative presentation for the first time

Preserve file format and full quality when adding HEIC photos taken on iPhone or iPad

On iPad, press and hold the Command key on a connected keyboard to select noncontiguous words, sentences, or paragraphs using a trackpad or mouse

Improved compatibility for slide transitions when importing and exporting Microsoft PowerPoint files

Additional stability and performance improvements

Download on the App Store.

What’s new in Numbers 14.0?

Streamlined in-app notifications inform you when a person joins a collaborative spreadsheet for the first time

Preserve file format and full quality when adding HEIC photos taken on iPhone or iPad

On iPad, press and hold the Command key on a connected keyboard to select noncontiguous words, sentences, or paragraphs using a trackpad or mouse

Additional stability and performance improvements

Download on the App Store.