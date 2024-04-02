 Skip to main content

New iPad features come to iWork apps, including better collaboration and more

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Apr 2 2024 - 8:43 am PT
Apple is rolling out notable updates to its suite of iWork applications today. New versions of Pages, Numbers, and Keynote are now available with new iPad optimizations, improved collaboration, and more. Head below for the full release notes.

What’s new in Pages 14.0?

  • On iPad, press and hold the Command key on a connected keyboard to select noncontiguous words, sentences, or paragraphs using a trackpad or mouse
  • Streamlined in-app notifications inform you when a person joins a collaborative document for the first time
  • Preserve file format and full quality when adding HEIC photos taken on iPhone or iPad
  • Additional stability and performance improvements

What’s new in Keynote 14.0?

  • Add a new look to your slides with the Dynamic Color, Minimalist Light, and Minimalist Dark themes
  • Streamlined in-app notifications inform you when a person joins a collaborative presentation for the first time
  • Preserve file format and full quality when adding HEIC photos taken on iPhone or iPad
  • On iPad, press and hold the Command key on a connected keyboard to select noncontiguous words, sentences, or paragraphs using a trackpad or mouse
  • Improved compatibility for slide transitions when importing and exporting Microsoft PowerPoint files
  • Additional stability and performance improvements

What’s new in Numbers 14.0?

  • Streamlined in-app notifications inform you when a person joins a collaborative spreadsheet for the first time
  • Preserve file format and full quality when adding HEIC photos taken on iPhone or iPad
  • On iPad, press and hold the Command key on a connected keyboard to select noncontiguous words, sentences, or paragraphs using a trackpad or mouse
  • Additional stability and performance improvements

