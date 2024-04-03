Rivian iPhone app adds Lock Screen widget for checking your car’s range

After adding Live Activities support last month, Rivian has another new feature for iPhone users. A new update to the Rivian app today brings support for Lock Screen widgets, making it easy to check your car’s charge percentage at a glance.

Here are the full release notes from today’s Rivian for iOS update, as spotted by our friends at RivianTrackr:

We’ve made some updates to help streamline how you request service.

Sharing and pairing keys is simpler with our updated drivers and keys feature.

Check your range at a glance with the new lock screen widget.

To edit your iPhone’s Lock Screen, long-press on your wallpaper, tap the “Customize” button at the bottom, then tap “Lock Screen.” From there, you can pick widgets to add to your Lock Screen, including the new Rivian option.

The Rivian app is available to download on the App Store.