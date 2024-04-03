 Skip to main content

Rivian iPhone app adds Lock Screen widget for checking your car’s range

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Apr 3 2024 - 12:53 pm PT
0 Comments

After adding Live Activities support last month, Rivian has another new feature for iPhone users. A new update to the Rivian app today brings support for Lock Screen widgets, making it easy to check your car’s charge percentage at a glance.

Here are the full release notes from today’s Rivian for iOS update, as spotted by our friends at RivianTrackr:

  • We’ve made some updates to help streamline how you request service.
  • Sharing and pairing keys is simpler with our updated drivers and keys feature.
  • Check your range at a glance with the new lock screen widget.

To edit your iPhone’s Lock Screen, long-press on your wallpaper, tap the “Customize” button at the bottom, then tap “Lock Screen.” From there, you can pick widgets to add to your Lock Screen, including the new Rivian option.

The Rivian app is available to download on the App Store.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

News

Author

Avatar for Chance Miller Chance Miller

Chance is an editor for the entire 9to5 network and covers the latest Apple news for 9to5Mac.

Tips, questions, typos to chance@9to5mac.com