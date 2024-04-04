15-inch M3 MacBook Air now $125 off, Apple Watch Ultra 2 $749, more

The 15-inch M3 MacBook Air config you actually want is now on sale to headline Thursday’s best deals. You can save $125 on a 16GB MacBook at $1,574, which comes joined by a spring discount on Apple Watch Ultra 2 at $50 off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

The 15-inch M3 MacBook Air config you actually want is on sale

Amazon is now offering some of the first chances to save on higher-end 15-inch M3 MacBook Air configurations. Apple’s latest comes outfitted with 512GB of storage and 16GB of memory with a price cut down to $1,574 shipped. This is down from $1,699 and saves you $125. It’s the first Amazon price cut so far and a new all-time low. The 512GB model with stock memory is also getting in on the savings at $1,389 – down from $1,499 to save you $110.

Apple’s new M3 MacBook Air debuts with the same design as last year’s model – just with some notable performance gains. There are, of course, all of the perks from Apple’s latest in-house silicon, like support for two external displays when the lid is closed, as well as Wi-Fi 6E support. A new 3-microphone array comes with Voice Isolation and Wide Spectrum modes, not to mention enhanced voice clarity in audio and video calls. And for those of you thinking about scoring the Midnight finish, there’s a new anodization seal to help reduce fingerprints.

Otherwise, this is just the latest rendition of the MacBook Air. It comes complete with its gorgeous 15-inch Liquid Retina Display, as well as MagSafe charging and dual Thunderbolt ports. This is easily one of the most compact 15-inch laptops on the market, and now the configurations that you’ll actually want to buy are down to all-time lows.

Save $50 on Apple Watch Ultra 2

Amazon is now offering the Apple Watch Ultra 2 for $749. Today’s deal applies to a style with an Ocean Band for the first time in months and is $1 under our previous mention. It’s one of the first chances to save in 2024 so far and is a fitting spring markdown on Apple’s most capable wearable. This model includes the blood oxygen features and is complemented by a collection of different band styles and colors. We break down the new addition to Apple’s fitness stable in our launch coverage, and explore what’s different this time around below the fold.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 arrives as the second-generation rugged wearable from Apple with a few upgrades over its predecessor. Everything rests within the same elevated case as before, with a more distinct side module that encompasses the usual Digital Crown, as well as a secondary, customizable action button to round out the form-factor adjustments. There is the new S9 chip at the center of the experience, which also happens to power the new pinch gesture recognition tech for one-handed interactions.

Or score a cellular Apple Watch Series 8 45mm at $290

Woot is now offering an open-box Apple Watch Series 8 model for the lowest price yet. You can drop the 45mm GPS + Cellular wearable down to $290. This is down from its original $529 price tag and marks the best price we’ve ever seen. It’s $239 off and beats our previous $319 mention on just the GPS version of the 45mm Series 8. Today’s offer comes backed by a full 1-year warranty and original accessories.

All eyes right now might be focused on the new Series 9 now that the newer iteration of wearable began shipping last fall. But Apple Watch Series 8 still delivers plenty of features that make it a compelling upgrade over older models – let alone as good of a place to start with closing your rings as ever before. Those sentiments are made better by the 50% discount landing today, especially considering just how little is new this time around. We have the full scoop on what’s new with the 2023 model, but the highlights are largely the 2,000-nit screen, pinch gestures, and the S9 chip.

The whole device comes centered around an always-on display and backed by the S8 chip that enables the improved gyroscope and accelerometer tech that combines to offer crash detection. On top of being able to monitor overnight sleep, there’s an onboard temperature sensor to go alongside ECG capabilities, blood oxygen monitoring, and stats on all of your other daily exercise.

