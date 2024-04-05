Beats Studio Pro at $200 headline today’s best deals, iPhone 14 from $542, more

Friday’s best deals are making some of our favorite headphones on the market more affordable, as the Beats Studio Pro drop to $200. Apple’s iPhone 14 now starts from $542 at Amazon, and you can also save on Sonos One Gen 2/SL smart speakers with AirPlay 2 starting at $259. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Beats Studio Pro are some of our favorite headphones at $200

Amazon now offers the Beats Studio Pro headphones for $200 in four colors. Today’s offer drops from $350 and is matching the best price of the year. It’s only the second offer in 2024 at $150 off and comes within $30 of the all-time low from Black Friday. These are some of our favorite headphones on the market right now, and our hands-on review walks you through just why that’s the case.

If you’re still waiting for AirPods Max to get a refresh and can’t justify spending full price on a pair of headphones with a Lightning port, the Beats Studio Pro are your next best option. These recently-released headphones arrive as a new flagship in the lineup with an over-ear listening experience and all the bells and whistles you’d expect from that front runner status.

Centered around active noise cancellation, there’s also a companion transparency mode to go alongside the even more exciting inclusion of Personalized Spatial Audio and Dynamic Head tracking. We found them to be the better buy over AirPods Max in that review we noted above, and I’ve personally been enjoying them myself.

iPhone 14 starts from $542

Amazon is now offering the iPhone 14 in its in-house Renewed Premium condition for $636. This discounts the unlocked 256GB smartphone down from its original $899 going rate to one of the lowest prices yet. It’s $263 off and a new Amazon low – although we did see Woot offer it for less back in February when it dropped to $590. This is the second-best offer to date.

iPhone 14 is still one of the latest releases from Apple, and now it’s an even better value following the launch last fall on the new iPhone 15 series. It comes centered around a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and complete with an A15 Bionic chip. It powers the whole iOS experience you’re familiar with alongside new features like Emergency SOS via satellite connectivity and crash detection. There are three storage capacities available, all of which come in one of four different colorways. There’s a dual camera system around the back, with the usual Face ID module up above the screen, too.

Save on Sonos One Gen 2/SL smart speakers with AirPlay 2

Best Buy now offers the Sonos One Gen 2 Smart Speaker for $175. Normally, you’d pay $220, and now today’s offer clocks in to save you $45. It matches the lowest price we’ve seen, is the best since February, and is also $5 under what you’d pay for a refurbished unit direct from Sonos. The SL version without a microphone is also down to $159.

Sonos One Gen 2 arrives as one of the more standalone smart speakers from the brand, bringing with it some improvements to go with the second-generation moniker. Pairing right to your Wi-Fi or with the rest of the Sonos ecosystem, this speaker can work entirely on its own to stream tunes directly from Apple Music and Spotify, as well as sync with other speakers and soundbars for whole-home audio, immersive home theater setups, and more. AirPlay 2 support makes this particularly compelling for Apple users, as well.

