BLUETTI brings hassle-free solar power solutions to California, Massachusetts, and North Carolina

BLUETTI, a pioneering provider of renewable energy storage systems, is expanding its Solar+ program to three new states – California, Massachusetts, and North Carolina. This comprehensive one-stop solution aims to simplify the transition to solar power for homeowners, offering a seamless path to energy independence and reduced utility bills.

Why CA, MA, and NC?

The decision to extend BLUETTI’s services to these states is rooted in the persistent challenges of power outages and high electricity costs faced by residents.

California tops the list for the highest number of power disruptions, while Massachusetts and North Carolina rank among the states with the most frequent outages. Simultaneously, these states have some of the nation’s highest average residential electricity rates, further amplifying the demand for alternative energy solutions.

BLUETTI’s Solar+ Program addresses these pain points by providing an all-inclusive solar and battery home power solution. The modular BLUETTI battery system seamlessly integrates with rooftop solar panels, storing and supplying power to ensure uninterrupted energy during outages or nighttime usage. This setup can potentially reduce monthly electricity expenses by up to 50% or more, based on BLUETTI’s customer reports from Texas.

Moreover, homeowners can further enhance their savings by participating in Virtual Power Plant (VPP) programs, enabling them to sell excess solar power back to the grid for additional revenue. What sets BLUETTI’s Solar+ Program apart is its unwavering commitment to simplifying the solar transition process.

From equipment manufacturing to design, financing, installation, and ongoing service, BLUETTI handles every aspect with premium care, saving customers time and money. Homeowners need only deal with one brand and use one app to control their entire solar power system.

“Many of our customers have reported being protected from power outages and experiencing a significant reduction in their electricity bills after joining the Solar+ Program,” says Francisco Brown, BLUETTI’s Texas Branch CEO. “This is made possible by harnessing free solar energy and optimizing energy usage with peak load shifting features in Time of Use areas.”

How to go solar with BLUETTI

The process begins with a free consultation with BLUETTI energy experts, who provide tailored and visualized solar system designs based on the homeowner’s preferences and needs. Once accepted, BLUETTI manages all aspects, including paperwork, permit applications, installation, and inspection, making the process as effortless as ordering pizza online.

BLUETTI’s dedication extends beyond installation, with dedicated project managers providing ongoing support, addressing queries, maintenance needs, and system optimization. Financial options are also available upon request, ensuring that a reliable solar system from BLUETTI remains affordable.

By leveraging decades of expertise in renewable energy, BLUETTI optimizes cost efficiency and ensures a competitive end price without compromising quality. This approach allows customers to secure a comprehensive solar and battery solution while investing only in the cost of a single solar system.

As BLUETTI expands its Solar+ Program to California, Massachusetts, and North Carolina, it continues its mission of providing clean and reliable energy for all, contributing to a more sustainable future.

For more information about Solar+, visit BLUETTI’s Solar+ Program website. 9to5Mac readers can save on Solar+ both online and directly with a Solar+ sales rep. Use code 9t5Solar+ to save $800 when working with a Solar+ sales rep. Discount code 9t5EP800 will net 5% off for online orders.

More about BLUETTI

Committed to a sustainable future, BLUETTI provides affordable green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use. Through initiatives like the Lighting An African Family (LAAF) program, BLUETTI has empowered over 100,000 African families in off-grid regions.

With a dedication to innovation and addressing customer needs, BLUETTI has established itself as a trusted industry leader across more than 100 countries worldwide.