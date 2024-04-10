 Skip to main content

Here’s how to find your System Report in macOS Sonoma

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Apr 10 2024 - 9:40 am PT
0 Comments
Find Mac System Report macOS Sonoma

Like macOS Ventura, Sonoma comes with System Settings as the replacement for System Preferences. With that, the Mac System Report isn’t where it used to be. Here’s how to find it to get all the fine details of your Mac.

A big UI change that first arrived with Ventura and continues with macOS Sonoma is the shift of System Preferences to System Settings. The update ditched the tiled UI and uses a sidebar list design like iPadOS.

In the past, clicking  in the top left corner of a Mac offered fast access to System Report. However, with Sonoma and Ventura, it’s found two levels deeper in System Settings.

And as it happens, Siri is not able to open System Report.

System Report is useful in many ways as it shows you specs for your Mac’s hardware including battery, I/O, software, and network details.

Mac System Report in macOS Sonoma

Option 1

  1. In your Mac’s top left corner, choose  > About This Mac
  2. Click More Info
  3. Scroll to the bottom of the System Settings window that appeared
  4. Now click System Report

Option 2 to find Mac System Report

  • Open System Settings on your Mac
  • Pick General from the left sidebar, then click About
  • At the very bottom choose System Report (scroll down if needed)

Interestingly, if you search for System Report with Spotlight, you’ll be taken to the About screen of System Settings where you’ll need to head to the bottom and manually click System Report.

Find Mac System Report macOS Sonoma 1

More 9to5Mac tutorials and guides:

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Mac

Mac

Apple’s Mac lineup consists of MacBook, MacBoo…
How To

How To

A collection of tutorials, tips, and tricks from…
macOS Sonoma

Author

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12