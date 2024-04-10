M2 Mac mini starts from $549, plus rare Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse deals and more

We’re halfway through the work week and all of today’s best deals are headlined by the first discount in months on Apple’s latest M2 Mac mini. Now starting from $549, the savings carry over to a pair of rare price cuts on Apple’s Space Black Magic Keyboard with Touch ID at $49 off and Magic Mouse from $68. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

First discounts in months live on Apple’s latest M2 Mac mini

B&H now offers Apple’s latest M2 Mac mini for $699 with 512GB of storage. This slightly elevated configuration normally sells for $799 and is now $100 off. It’s the first discount in 2 months and comes within $9 of the all-time low. Today’s offer is the second-best price we’ve seen to date and even though there’s no M3 version yet, the M2 Mac mini is still one of the best values in the current macOS stable. The entry-level model at $549 doubles down on that even more. We detail what to expect from the experience in a hands-on review.

Apple’s M2 Mac mini refreshes a beloved form-factor to feature its now previous-generation in-house silicon. So while this isn’t powered by the new M3 chip, it does mark the latest release from Apple in the lineup. There’s that same compact build that has made previous versions so popular amongst first-time Mac owners, as well as streamlined workstation users and homelabbers alike. The improved performance of the M2 chip also pairs with dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, a pair of USB-A slots, an HDMI output, and Gigabit Ethernet. You’ll also find Wi-Fi 6E, and at least an 8-core CPU backed by a 10-core GPU and at least 256GB of storage.

Save $49 on Apple’s Space Black Magic Keyboard with Touch ID

Amazon is now offering the official Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID for $150. This Space Black keyboard normally fetches $199, and is now clocking in at the best price of the year. We last saw it on sale back at the beginning of the year for $170, and now as the second discount in 2024 it’s dropping down by an extra $20. Today’s offer is only the second time we have seen it drop this low at $49 off, and the last was back in August.

Apple’s Magic Keyboard elevates your desktop workstation with a metal build that complements the rest of your devices. This model, in particular, sports black keys to pair with the brand’s latest scissor key switches underneath. Perfect for pairing with a Mac or iPad, there’s the Lightning port on the front to top off the rechargeable battery that rounds out the package alongside a built-in Touch ID sensor.

Apple’s Magic Mouse starts from $68

Amazon is now offering the official Apple Magic Mouse in black for $75. Today’s offer is down from the usual $99 price tag and marking the best price of the year – and then some. We haven’t seen it sell for less in almost a full year. Today’s offer is $5 under our previous mention from October and saves you $24 overall. The white version is also on sale, dropping down to $68 from its usual $79 price tag.

Magic Mouse may be meme’d to death at this point for how it charges, but it’s still one of the best Mac accessories around. It features multi-touch gestures that let you navigate macOS more fluidly than anything from the likes of Logitech or other third-party peripherals, offering quick access to Apple’s Mission Control and Launchpad features for window management. It comes in either white or black designs and has the kind of premium design you’d expect from Apple with glass and aluminum builds. In the box, you’re also getting a woven USB-C to Lightning cable.

