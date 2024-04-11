 Skip to main content

Apple aiming to release first M4-powered Macs this year with a focus on AI

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Apr 11 2024 - 10:07 am PT
0 Comments
M3 MacBook Pro

Apple is planning a major overhaul to its Mac lineup with the advent of the M4 family of chips. According to a new report from Bloomberg, Apple is planning a “new family of in-house processors designed to highlight artificial intelligence.”

The report says that Apple is “nearing production” of the first M4 chips. “The new chip will come in at least three main varieties, and Apple is looking to update every Mac model with it,” Mark Gurman writes.

Apple is aiming to release the updated computers beginning late this year and extending into early next year. There will be new iMacs, a low-end 14-inch MacBook Pro, high-end 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, and Mac minis — all with M4 chips. But the company’s plans could change.

Apple is then planning to follow up with more M4 Macs throughout 2025. That includes updates to the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air by the spring, the Mac Studio around the middle of the year, and the Mac Pro later in 2025.

The M4 family will include an entry-level variant as well as at least two higher-performance versions. With the M4 chips, Apple reportedly plans to “highlight the AI processing capabilities of the components and how they’ll integrate with the next version of macOS.”

The report also includes some good news for Mac Pro fans:

The highest-end Apple desktop, the Mac Pro, is set to get the new Hidra chip. The Mac Pro remains the lower-selling model in the company’s computer lineup, but it has a vocal fan base. After some customers complained about the specifications of Apple’s in-house chips, the company is looking to beef up that machine next year.

For the highest-end desktop Mac configurations, Apple is considering support for up to half a terabyte of RAM. That’s up from the current max of 192GB.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

News

Author

Avatar for Chance Miller Chance Miller

Chance is an editor for the entire 9to5 network and covers the latest Apple news for 9to5Mac.

Tips, questions, typos to chance@9to5mac.com