Microsoft 365 down for some, but issue appears limited in scope

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | Apr 15 2024 - 3:53 am PT
DownDetector shows Microsoft 365 down for some, with issues first showing up in the early hours eastern time, with reports running around ten times higher than normal …

Baseline is around 360 reports per hour, and the peak hit 4500, and is still a little over 3,000 at the time of writing.

User reports indicate possible problems at Microsoft 365.

Microsoft 365, formerly Office 365, encompasses subscription plans that allow use of the Microsoft Office software suite over the life of the subscription, as well as cloud-based software-as-a-service products for business environments, such as hosted Exchange Server, Skype for Business Server, and SharePoint, among others.

Some other apps and services also showed unusually high numbers of reports for a time, indicating potential issues within servers used by multiple companies, either within Microsoft itself or externally.

While a 1,000% increase in reports indicates issues for sure, the absolute levels are still relatively low, so it’s likely that only a small percentage of users are affected.

