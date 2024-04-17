 Skip to main content

How to turn wired CarPlay into wireless for under $100

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Apr 17 2024 - 4:00 am PT
107 Comments
wireless carplay through adapter

Do Wireless CarPlay adapters actually work? My Honda Civic came with wired Apple CarPlay. I really wanted Wireless CarPlay in the Civic, but replacing its entertainment system seemed unwise. However, there’s a solution for turning standard CarPlay into Wireless CarPlay, and it works with iOS 17.4 and iPhone 15.

Table of contents

Easy installation

Setting up the adapter is no harder than pairing with Wireless CarPlay. Connect the adapter to your car’s USB port that powers wired CarPlay, then pair your iPhone to the adapter over Bluetooth from the Settings app.

Site default logo image

I tried the adapter when it arrived just to check if it paired. That’s when I had a total surprise-and-delight moment a few days later.

I took a short drive across town with my iPhone in my pocket without thinking about the adapter, and CarPlay just appeared on my screen automatically.

Expect some latency

Top comment by Iceman

Liked by 11 people
I bought the same module for my 2018 Audi. It works flawlessly about 90% of the time. There are infrequent, but intermittent lags. I also have to unplug and plug back in the device probably about once a month to reboot it. So not a perfect solution, but the convenience is worth it for me.
View all comments

Perfect! Well, almost. From my experience driving with standard and Wireless CarPlay, I know to expect latency when using steering wheel controls to skip tracks.

The important thing is that steering wheel controls for volume, track skipping, and voice input actually work.

Site default logo image

Wireless CarPlay adapter

I’ve been incredibly happy with the CarLink adapter for years. I highly recommend trying this adapter or one similar if you already have CarPlay but wish it was wireless.

Site default logo image

The price can be much more affordable than buying an aftermarket Wireless CarPlay head unit and paying for installation. This adapter currently ships for around $55 from Amazon.

