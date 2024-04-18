Apple Singapore campus getting two more buildings for new AI work

We’re expecting 2024 to be the year Apple builds generative AI features into iOS 18, and the company has announced a $250M investment to support ongoing work in this field. The Apple Singapore campus is growing from one building to three, to provide space for ‘new roles in AI and other key functions.’

Apple says that the expansion and refit will allow for greater collaboration between its growing teams in the country …

2024 the year of Apple generative AI

Apple is reportedly referring to iOS 18 as one of the biggest iOS updates it has ever made, with AI features the focus of this. Specifically, we’re expecting Siri to be powered by a ChatGPT-style generative AI model. We found evidence of this in an iOS 17.4 beta.

CEO Tim Cook has said that the company is “excited to share the details of our ongoing work in this space [AI] later this year.”

We recently argued that there are three clues about what Siri might be able to do in iOS 18, and Apple’s AI work will of course continue into future years.

Apple Singapore campus will support this work

The existing campus comprises a single building, but back in 2022 the company bought two adjacent buildings in readiness for this expansion.

Today Apple announced new expansion in Singapore, with plans to invest over $250 million to grow its campus in Ang Mo Kio […] Construction begins later this year to expand Apple’s campus in the Ang Mo Kio district. Two buildings acquired in 2022, located adjacent to the company’s existing offices, will undergo a major upgrade, bringing three unique spaces together to foster greater collaboration for Apple’s growing teams. The addition follows Apple’s investment in upgrading facilities and state-of-the-art labs over the last 10 years, including growing space in its hardware technologies centre by 50 percent since 2019.

No completion date has been announced.

CEO Tim Cook said that Singapore was a unique place for innovation.

“Singapore is truly a one-of-a-kind place, and we are proud of the connection we’ve built with this dynamic community of creators, learners, and dreamers,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “With our growing campus, Apple is writing a new chapter in our history here. Our Singapore teams have played an important role in enriching the lives of our customers — and we can’t wait for many more decades of innovation to come.”

The campus will, of course, run on 100% clean energy.

Like all Apple facilities, the expanded campus will run on 100 percent renewable energy. Once complete, the office aims to attain LEED Gold certification. Apple has been carbon neutral for its corporate operations since 2020 and has run all of its facilities using 100 percent renewable energy since 2018.

Photo: Apple