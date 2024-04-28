New Apple Pencil to include haptic feedback and new gestures

Alongside the new iPad Pro and iPad Air lineup, Apple’s May 7 event will also feature updates to the iPad accessories, with new generation of Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports today that the new Pencil will include haptic feedback for the first time. This should help the digital stylus feel more realistic in use.

Although details are light, you can imagine how the haptic feedback produced by the Pencil can vary depending on the tool selected in the current drawing app. A crayon mode may make the Pencil feel rougher and heavier, for instance.

Alongside haptic feedback, the new Pencil will include additional gestures for more versatility. As previously spotted by 9to5Mac in code references, there will be a new ‘squeeze’ gesture that summons a contextual menu based on the current task. For example, the squeeze gesture could allow users to quickly invoke actions like adding shapes, stickers or text to the canvas.

Alongside the accessories, May 7 will see Apple update the iPad hardware lineup for the first time in eighteen months, having skipped 2023 altogether. The new iPad Pro lineup will feature OLED displays, and maybe even an M4 chip. The iPad Air will also be updated, adding a larger 12.9-inch size for the first time.

Stay tuned to 9to5Mac for full coverage of all the announcements, with Apple’s ‘Let Loose’ event set for May 7.