Ted Lasso series releasing on Blu-ray disc in July

Apr 28 2024
The hit comedy series Ted Lasso is currently only available to watch via Apple’s streaming service, Apple TV+. Finally, more than four years after its season one premiere, it appears that the exclusivity window is finally going to end and the show will soon be getting a physical disc release.

9to5Mac understands that Warner Bros. is preparing to release Ted Lasso on Blu-ray, with an expected July release date …

Ted Lasso was created and produced by Warner Bros, and licensed to Apple for streaming exclusivity and other rights. That is what allows for the creation of the disc release, as presumably Apple did not retain those physical media rights indefinitely.

Intriguingly, we believe the Blu-ray version will be marketed as a ‘complete’ edition, including all three seasons of the show.

However, the future of Ted Lasso actually remains uncertain. While the third season released last year concluded the primary story arcs with a decisive finale, it left the door open for possible spin-offs or even continuations of the main show. Apple also notably did not market Ted Lasso season three as the ‘final season’, as it has done with some of its other originals that have ended.

There has been some industry chatter that Jason Sudeikis has indicated to executives that he would like to return to the role. Discussions between cast, Warner Bros and Apple are believed to be ongoing about the future of the franchise, whether that’s green-lighting a season four or spin-off series. At least so far though, there’s no official word.

Given the show’s enormous outsize popularity, it seems unlikely that the series will never return in any form whatsoever. Even today, it ranks number one or number two on Apple’s most watched TV+ chart.

