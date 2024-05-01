Anthropic brings Claude AI to the iPhone and iPad

If you’ve been keeping up with generative AI and large language models on iPhone, then you may be aware that Anthropic’s Claude AI was notably absent from iOS.

Meanwhile, OpenAI has been updating ChatGPT on iPhone for a while now, and Google’s Gemini exists in its iOS app. Starting today, however, Claude for iPhone is joining the party.

Anthropic highlights three launch features for Claude on iPhone:

Seamless syncing with web chats : Pick up where you left off across devices.

: Pick up where you left off across devices. Vision capabilities : Use photos from your library, take new photos, or upload files so you can have real-time image analysis, contextual understanding, and mobile-centric use cases on the go.

: Use photos from your library, take new photos, or upload files so you can have real-time image analysis, contextual understanding, and mobile-centric use cases on the go. Open access: Users across all plans, including Pro and Team, can download the app free of charge.

The app is also capable of analyzing things that you show it like objects, images, and your environment.

Download Claude for iPhone and iPad for free on the App Store. No Mac support for the iPad version for now, unfortunately, but Claude in the browser is a great tool for getting the hang of the state of AI and LLMs. Learn more here.