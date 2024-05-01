Nomad debuts exclusive Glow 2.0 Apple Watch Sport Band and iPhone Case, but you’ll have to act quick [U]

Last year Nomad launched a fun limited edition Glow in the Dark Sport Band for Apple Watch. It ended up selling out in the first day. Now the company is back with a new and improved Glow 2.0 Sport Band plus a Sport Case for iPhone 15 Pro/Max – available for a short time.

Update 5/1/24: The Glow 2.0 iPhone Sport Case is all sold out (scalpers have even taken to eBay). But there is a dwindling supply still available of the Glow 2.0 Apple Watch Sport Band, grab it while you can.

Two major upgrades come with Nomad’s limited edition Glow 2.0 Sport Band and Case – they shine 3x brighter than the first gen and have a slick bright green/yellow finish in daylight.

I’ve been testing these out myself and the 3x brightness claim is legit – the photo above is from my iPhone 13 Pro camera with no edits or enhancements (no Night mode or any other camera modes used either).

Like the previous limited edition Nomad Apple Watch Sport Bands, these releases have the same great design and features as the normal Nomad Sport Band and Sport Case with the fun Glow 2.0 finish.

FKM fluoroelastomer rubber

100% waterproof

Interior ventilation channels

Custom aluminum closure pin

150mm size – “one size fits most” for 40/41 or 45/49mm Apple Watches

Designed for Apple Watch Ultra and Ultra 2, Series 9, 8, 7, 6, SE, and all previous versions of Apple Watch

Price: $60

As I’ve shared before, I’ve been using the Nomad Sport Band for years now and it’s become my go-to. It’s very durable and features nice upgrades over Apple’s Sport Band.

The pill-shaped closure pin design gives a more secure fit than the ball-shaped pin that Apple uses with its Sport Band, and the ventilation channels improve airflow compared to the flat design of Apple’s Sport Band.

The limited edition Glow 2.0 Sport Case for iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max offers the same features as Nomad’s popular Sport Case:

High-gloss, grippy backplate

Grippy TPU protective bumper

Anodized aluminum buttons

8-foot drop protection

MagSafe & wireless charging compatible

Available for iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max

Price: $50

Like Nomad’s Modern Leather iPhone Case, I love the sleek design while offering robust 8-foot drop protection.

High-quality details like aluminum buttons and contoured edges make this a delight to use every day.

You can get the new Glow 2.0 Sport Band and Sport Case for a limited time. If you dig these, grab ’em now; previous limited edition launches have sold out as quickly as 24 hours.

All images by Michael Potuck