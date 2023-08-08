Nomad is back with a new limited edition Apple Watch Sport Band. But this time, it comes with a fun twist – a Glow in the Dark design. Here’s a hands-on look at this new Apple Watch band that has a nice off-white finish in daylight and a shine in the dark.

I’ve been using the limited edition Glow in the Dark Sport Band with my Apple Watch Ultra. It has the same tried and true design and features as the existing Nomad Sport Band in the new limited edition colorway.

Nomad Sport Band specs

Off-white color in daylight, glows green in the dark

FKM fluoroelastomer rubber

100% waterproof

Interior ventilation channels

Custom aluminum closure pin

150mm size – “one size fits most” for 45 and 49mm Apple Watches

Designed for Apple Watch Ultra, Series 8, 7, 6, SE, and all previous versions of Apple Watch

Price: $60

When it comes to the new Glow in the Dark colorway, I’m most impressed with how good Nomad was able to make it look in daylight while offering a solid glow in low light.

The daylight color is a sharp off-white that looks great on any Apple Watch and unless you see it, you wouldn’t have any idea about its hidden phosphorescent power.

I found it tricky to photograph the glow but here’s an untouched photo of the Nomad Glow in the Dark Sport Band – like Nomad’s images on its website, it definitely has a nice bright phosphorescence.

As I shared when I previously reviewed the Nomad Sport Band, I like the pill-shaped closure pin design gives a more secure fit than the ball-shaped pin that Apple uses with its Sport Band. And the Nomad Sport Band offers full adjustability.

If you haven’t worn Nomad’s Sport Band, the ventilation channels really improve airflow compared to the flat design of Apple’s Sport Band and other similar bands.

Get the limited edition Glow in the Dark Sport Band

You can pick up the fun Nomad Glow in the Dark Sport Band for Apple Watch now for a limited time (the previous limited edition colors have sold out quickly).

It’s made for 45/49 mm Apple Watches in the M/L 150mm size (fits most wrists), priced at $60. Other colors include Lunar Gray, Ash Green, Dune, Marine Blue, Ultra Orange, and Black.